Florida woman kept mother’s body in garage freezer so she could keep collecting disability checks: police

A Florida woman allegedly kept her dead mother’s body on ice for weeks so she could keep cashing the elderly woman’s disability checks.

Michele Hoskins, 64, has been charged with failing to report the death of her mother and tampering with evidence, the Sebastian Police Department announced Saturday.

Hoskins’ mother, 93-year-old Marie, was found dead inside a chest freezer during a welfare check in late April, according to police.

Investigators also found a “heavily soiled bed mattress” in the backyard that had been hidden under thick brush and palm tree branches.

Hoskins eventually confessed to police that her mother had died of natural causes and, two weeks later, she purchased the deep freezer to keep the body hidden over “the concern she would not be able to receive her disability benefits.”

She in currently being held in the Indian River County Jail on a $10,000 bond.