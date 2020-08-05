A Florida woman was kicked off American Airlines flight for wearing a 'F--- 12' face mask

An American Airlines plane parks at a gate in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 16, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A South Florida woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight for wearing an "offensive" face mask, Miami's WPLG reported.

Arlinda Johns told the outlet that she complied when asked to cover her face mask that read "F--- 12," but was later escorted off the plane.

The airline said in a statement to Insider that Johns "refused to follow crew member instructions to remove or cover a face mask with offensive language."

A South Florida activist was ejected from an American Airlines flight last week for wearing an anti-law enforcement face mask.

Arlinda Johns boarded the plane to Illinois when she was asked to cover her face mask that said "F--- 12", Miami's WPLG reported. The number "12" refers to police departments.

Johns told the outlet she was an abolitionist and believes in defunding the police. After she was confronted, she told the outlet she abided by the airline's rules and put on a new mask.

The plane was about to take off when a stewardess walked up to Johns in her seat and said, "'I better not see that other mask,'" Johns told WPLG.

"I said, 'Leave me alone, lady,'" Johns told the outlet. "She stood there, she said, 'okay, I got you.'"

Minutes later, the plane returned to the boarding gate and airport officers escorted Johns off the aircraft, WPLG reported.

Johns reportedly recorded the incident and told the outlet, "I think I got taken off the plane because I'm Black."

However, the airline said in a statement to Insider that Johns "refused to follow crew member instructions to remove or cover a face mask with offensive language."

"Although [Johns] initially complied, [she] later continued to display the inappropriate language," the airline said in a statement. "After arriving at the gate, the passenger was asked to deplane."

The airline also said it refunded the "unused" portion of her ticket.

According to the report, Johns had to drive to Illinois and has since reached out to an attorney.

