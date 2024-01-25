Florida woman is lead suspect for two missing Lake County children in AMBER Alert
Florida officials are looking for two missing children out of Lake County.
An AMBER Alert was issued for one-year-old Natalia Williams and five-year-old Tilli Williams, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
FDLE suspects they are in the custody of 41-year-old Dixie Williams.
Dixie might also go by the last name “Stumpner.”
The children were last seen on the 23400 block of Companero Drive in Sorrento.
Natalia was wearing a pink pajama dress with a heart and pink pants.
Tilli was wearing a gray or navy-blue top with multicolored hearts and sweatpants.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or dial 911.