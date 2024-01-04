Florida woman missing for 12 years found in SVU at bottom of pond near Disney World

A bereaved family may finally have closure after volunteer divers located remains believed to be a Florida woman who went missing nearly 12 years ago.

Sandra Lemire was 47 when she set off from the Orlando home she shared with her grandmother on May 8, 2012. She was on her way to a coffee date with a man she’d met online. She called her grandmother upon arriving in Kissimmee and was later seen leaving an area restaurant, police and her family said. Then she vanished.

Though there was initially suspicion of foul play, the man she met up with was later ruled out as a suspect, the Orlando Sentinel reported at the time.

The case eventually went cold until Sunshine State Sonar, whose mission is searching Florida’s many waterways and ponds for submerged vehicles and their missing owners, took up the cause in July 2022.

On Saturday, divers with Sunshine State Sonar located the red 2004 Ford Freestar minivan Lemire had been driving. The vehicle was in 14 feet of water in a small retention pond off a highway near the Disney World exit in Kissimmee. It was the 63rd body of water they had searched, the group said on social media.

Official identification was still pending by the state medical examiner’s office, but all indications were that the remains were those of Lemire.

“When the silt cleared, I can start seeing the numbers,” owner Mike Sullivan told WESH-TV, recounting his dive and brushing off the vehicle’s license plate. “As soon as I saw the ‘J’ and the ‘3,’ I’m like, ‘We have her.’ ”

What tipped the case was a new clue that Orlando Police provided just last week, Sunshine State Sonar said — the location of the last cell phone tower that her signal had pinged off of — and it made all the difference.

“We found out she was not heading toward her home,” Sullivan told the Orlando Sentinel. “The vehicle was heading toward Tampa. That’s what led us to the area.”

The Orlando Police Department confirmed that the car was linked to Lemire, and her family released a statement soon afterward.

“You just can’t lose hope, and I almost did,” her son, Timothy Lemire Jr., told Spectrum News 13.

“He went through hell over this,” said his father, Timothy Lemire, the missing woman’s ex-husband.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions,” the younger Lemire, who was a boy when his mother disappeared, told WESH. “I’m happy she wasn’t murdered or kidnapped or anything like that, because we’ve been thinking that for years.”

Sullivan had similar sentiments.

“Deep in my heart, I always thought this was a foul-play case,” Sullivan told WESH. “It turned out to be just a bad, terrible car accident.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the cause of the crash.

