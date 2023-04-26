Florida woman pleads guilty in Farmington road rage incident

Apr. 25—FARMINGTON — A Florida woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of driving to endanger in a road rage incident on state Route 133 on Oct. 12, 2022.

Crystal Moyer, 29, of Sebastian, Florida, had a charge of criminal threatening dismissed in Farmington District Court. Justice Julia Lipez ordered a 30-day suspension of her driver's license and a $575 fine. With surcharges and fees it comes to $730.

Moyer was a visiting nurse in Farmington at the time.

Alyssa Black, who gave the Sun Journal permission to use her name, posted a video from Oct. 12, 2022, in which she said a woman nearly hit her vehicle while driving by her. She used her phone to record the incidents.

The video shows a woman stopping her vehicle in the road in front of Black's car, coming to Black's driver's side window and punching it several times before getting back into her car and driving off.

Black could be heard saying "Go, Go" when the car first stopped.

Farmington police officer Ryan Rosie received several calls the following day identifying the woman who punched Black's window.

Police called the driver, identified as Crystal Moyer, who went to the Farmington Police Station.