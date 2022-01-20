Florida woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot that used Bitcoin as payment

A Florida woman has pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire scheme using Bitcoin as payment, according to the Department of Justice.

DeAnna Marie Stinson, 50, of Tampa, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison after the plea to charges of soliciting a crime of violence and murder-for-hire, according to United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Charges were brought in September 2021 after FBI agents said Stinson, an accountant, used the dark web in June to try to hire someone to kill her ex’s spouse, providing the victim’s name, address and photo, according to the Department of Justice.

Stinson is accused of paying $12,000 in Bitcoin between June and July. She made repeated attempts to hire someone and offered a bonus if the victim was killed by a specific date, according to the DOJ.

Stinson went as far as messaging administrators of the dark web, and when she hadn’t heard from them on July 31, she asked them to “reassign the job to someone who has a history of getting jobs done,” prosecutors allege.

Law enforcement officials said they found financial evidence from her account. An agent, pretending to be a hitman, contacted her.

In a call she didn’t know was being recorded, Stinson confirmed she wanted the victim killed and agreed to pay for the hit in Bitcoin so it couldn’t be traced, according to authorities.

She allegedly paid the agent $350 in Bitcoin on Sept. 13 so that the undercover agent posing as a hitman could buy a gun to commit the murder.