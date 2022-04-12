A Florida woman put a boy, 4, in a dryer and turned it on, deputies say

A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly put a 4-year-old boy in a dryer and turned it on, according to reports.

The boy was taken to a Lake County hospital on February 1 with prominent bruising around his eyes, ears, shoulder and back, WFTV Ch. 9 reported.

Child investigators were unable to prove that the child was put in the dryer but his injuries backed up what he repeatedly told doctors and law enforcement: that his caregiver, “Miss Amber,” had put him in the dryer with some towels, closed the door, and turned it on.

The boy said went “round and round” a couple times, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Amber Chapman, 35, of Eustis, faces a charge of first-degree felony of aggravated child abuse.

Chapman was arrested April 8 and later released on $15,000 bond, according to Click Orlando.