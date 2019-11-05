A Florida woman, reportedly eight months pregnant, shot and killed one of two home intruders, police say

A Florida woman used a rifle to defend her home against two armed intruders who demanded money from her husband, killing one man, police said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed two men broke into a home in Lithia and "made demands" of the homeowners. The woman, who, according to local reports is eight months pregnant, fired one shot from a gun that was in the house after the intruders attacked her husband, according to police.

Maj. Frank Losat told reporters HCSO received a call about the incident just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and found one of the two suspected intruders dead in a ditch.

In a Monday email, HCSO spokeswoman Crystal Clark told USA TODAY the second suspect is still at-large. Clark said it's "unclear" exactly what kind of gun the woman used in the incident, though Clark said it was a rifle.

Halloween shooting: Chicago teenager accused of shooting 7-year-old girl on Halloween faces court hearing Monday

Clark added, "The woman told deputies she heard a shot fired prior to firing the weapon she had."

The gun used by the woman was in the house legally, Losat said. He added the man who was attacked was taken to the hospital. Clark said the woman was not hurt.

Bay News 9 in Tampa spoke with the man who was attacked. The man, identified as Jeremy King, said his wife grabbed an AR-15 after one of the men who broke into the house shot at her.

Post by HCSOSheriff.

King added his wife is eight months pregnant, according to the news station.

“They came in heavily hooded and masked," King told Bay News 9. "As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter."

Losat said authorities don't believe the home invasion was random. HCSO reiterated that in a news release.

"We also know that this was not a random act, that this family was probably targeted," Losat said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida woman uses rifle to kill armed home intruder, police say