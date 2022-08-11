Florida woman robbed at gunpoint while holding baby, two arrested: police

Two men in Florida are now in custody after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint while she was holding her baby, and while her young child stood close by.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida, outside of a business when Joshua Davila, 18, and Corahn Myrie, 22, approached the family and stole the mother's belongings as well as the child's backpack and tablet.

Officials say that the men were both taken into custody "within hours" and are in jail.

Davila was charged with 3rd-degree grand theft between $750 and $5,000, first-degree robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Myrie was charged with accessory to robbery with a firearm.