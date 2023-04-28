Florida woman sentenced to 2 years for high-speed chase in Cumberland

Apr. 28—A 20-year-old woman got two years in prison for leading police on a high-speed chase in Cobb two years ago, authorities said.

Gariana Levern Tysinger, of Lake Worth, Florida, was found guilty by a Cobb jury of speeding, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs. She was also found guilty of an improper lane change and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr.'s office.

A Georgia state trooper clocked Tysinger driving 102 mph on I-75 northbound at Cumberland Boulevard on Sept. 2, 2021, and she did not pull over when the trooper attempted a traffic stop, a DA spokesperson said.

Tysinger led the trooper on a two-mile chase up the interstate before exiting on Delk Road, where she proceeded to drive recklessly, including:

— running a red light;

— performing an improper U-turn;

— driving on the wrong side of the road.

While chasing Tysinger on Delk Road, the trooper failed to stop her vehicle through a PIT maneuver, which turns a car sideways to stop it. Tysinger then merged back onto I-75, this time headed southbound, the DA spokesperson said.

Another trooper joined the chase as Tysinger led them for another two minutes before they successfully blocked her and forced her vehicle to a stop, the DA spokesperson added.

Upon her arrest at the scene, Tysinger was taken to Wellstar Kennestone for blood tests to determine if she was driving under the influence, and she tested positive for marijuana, the spokesperson said.

Georgia state troopers testified about the chase at Tysinger's trial. Footage from one of the cameras was used, and the jury found Tysinger guilty on six of eight counts in the indictment, the DA's office said.

"We just had something like this happen last month," said Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard, who presided over Tysinger's case "Someone needs to send a message that this cannot continue to happen."