Florida woman sentenced in fleeing, auto burglary

Oct. 24—A Florida woman — one of two people charged in a May 2021 crime spree — pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court to three charges listed in an information and received a three-year sentence.

That sentence, however, has most likely already been served.

Ashleigh Renee Inglis, 35, of Melbourne, FL, pleaded guilty to the information charging felony evading arrest and auto burglary and received the three-year prison sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

Inglis has been incarcerated at the county jail since her arrest on May 26, 2021, and is being given credit for 496 days served in the Cumberland and Knox county jails. At the time of her arrest, she was also wanted on felony warrants from Bradley County and Hillsborough County, FL.

Inglis was originally charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property, two counts of reckless endangerment, forgery, altering, falsifying or forging a vehicle tag, evading arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage wreck and driving on a suspended license.

A co-defendant, VonKeith Antwon Hall, 30, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, was charged with altering, falsifying or forging a vehicle tag and evading arrest.

According to a report at the time of arrest in 2021, CPD's Josh Mangus was one of the officers responding to First National Bank of Tennessee on a report of a forgery taking place. The suspect was identified as a woman driving a 2012 Nissan Quest driven by a woman still in a drive-thru line at the bank.

The van exited the bank parking lot and crossed through the Old Jamestown Hwy. intersection, traveling on Industrial Blvd. Mangus wrote in his report at that point the driver accelerated out of sight in what he believed to be an effort to avoid a traffic stop.

The fleeing van driver turned onto Genesis Rd. at the same time MPtl. Joe Stevens was traveling toward the call. The van crossed over the center line into Stevens' lane of travel, reports state, causing the officer to leave the roadway to avoid a crash.

As officers continued searching the area, a Chevrolet Equinox was found with driver's side damage. It had been allegedly struck by the fleeing Nissan, reports continue.

The pursuit ended in the 200 block of Genesis Rd. when the Nissan left the roadway and struck a tree. Stevens saw one man running from the roadway toward North Hills Dr. A second male ran into a nearby wooded area. Stevens was able to take the driver into custody immediately.

This sparked a wide manhunt in the area that initially was unsuccessful in apprehended the two men.

One of the men was spotted but continued to elude police until officers received a call that one man was at the end of Hayes Dr. off Genesis Rd. in the area of Pine Eden Baptist Church.

That man was taken into custody without further incident shortly before 6 p.m.

It was later learned that police believe Inglis was involved in two residential burglaries that CPD's Kevin Wood was already investigating.

Cumberland County sheriff's deputies assisted in the search for the suspects.

All court costs in the case were waived and restitution in the amount of $3,300 is to be paid. It is believed that Inglis will be released to other jurisdictions holding charges against her.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline

—Louis Thompson Anderson, aggravated assault and alternate theory of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, no motions pending prior to Dec. 8 trial date.

—Edith Wauneta Arnold, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and false sales tax return, continued to Dec. 15.

—Christopher Jaques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Nov. 15.

—Justin Hill Barnes, aggravated arson, reckless endangerment, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, possession of an explosive device, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Dec. 5.

—Tracy Lynn Boatright, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, simple possession of meth, three counts of simple possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two cases in boundover status, continued to Nov. 15.

—Jase Al Ray Bowman, simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 15.

—Damon Levi Breeding, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 15.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest, three counts of simple possession of meth, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 9.

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, aggravated assault, domestic assault and four cases in boundover status, Ivy Mayberry appointed to represent Dunn and continued to Nov. 15.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and reckless endangerment, continued to Dec. 5.

—Sadayda Storm Farris, second offense driving under the influence and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail with new bond set at $10,000 and continued to Dec. 5.

—Steven Lamont Green, theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000 and possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 9.

—Albert Keith Griffin, aggravated burglary, burglary, possession of a detached catalytic converter, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, four counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000 and one case in boundover status, continued to Nov. 15.

—Timothy Edward Hickey, domestic assault, continued to Nov. 15.

—Linda Lachelle Holly, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 5.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 9.

—Joe Grant Lane, driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 15.

—Kathleen Danielle Luna, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 15.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and one case in boundover status, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Courtney Rae Maynor, burglary, continued to Nov. 15.

—Brian Daniel McNeal, fourth offense driving under the influence, driving under the influence (separate case) and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to Nov. 15.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 9.

—Eileen Lynn Baragona Norris, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, driving under the influence, theft of property of up to $1,000 and one case in bound over status, continued to Nov. 9 for tracking.

—Joshua Randal Presley, burglary, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, criminal simulation, driving under the influence and simple possession of meth, continued to Dec. 2.

—Thomas Leon Reagan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 2.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, continued to Nov. 15.

—Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Nov. 15.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 15.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, two days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Ashton Lanae Smith, burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of meth, criminal impersonation, two counts of simple possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two cases in boundover status, continued to Nov. 15.

—Kyle Allen Sternquist, aggravated assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication, continued to Nov. 15.

—Michael Shawn Walker, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession and one case in boundover status, continued to Nov. 15.

—Richard Tyler Hodgin, two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of evading arrest, simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, continued to Nov. 9.

Petition/motion

—Warren John Nostrom, two counts of first-degree murder, motion for new trial continued to 1 p.m. on Dec. 5.

—Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, sentencing hearing continued to Dec. 2.

Continued boundover

—Jamie Rose Carter, two cases, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Carter and continued to Nov. 15.

—Scottie Lee Caudill, one case, continued to Nov. 15.

—Heather Renee Flowers, one case, continued to Nov. 15.

—Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, one case, continued to Nov. 15.

—Nancy Irene Lewis, one case, continued to Nov. 15.

—John Richard McCartt, one case, continued to Nov. 15.

—Richard Thomas Miller, one case, continued to Nov. 15.

—Courtney Ann Pelfrey, one case, continued to Nov. 15.

—Lisa Faye Rose, one case, continued to Nov. 15.

—Robert Charles Taylor, one case, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Taylor and continued to Nov. 15.

—Alan Michael Unser, one case, continued to Nov. 15.

—Gregory Ryan Webb, one case, dropped.

