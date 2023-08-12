Florida woman sentenced for stealing Covid-19 relief money

A Central Florida woman has been sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud as part of a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds the IRS said.

According to a news release, Kerryanne Purkiss defrauded the Federal Government’s Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Honorable Roy Dalton, Jr., said Purkiss was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the news release, Purkiss fraudulently obtained a PPP loan by filing an application containing fabricated tax forms and included false information such as the number of employees, monthly payroll amount and intended use of funds.

Purkiss used the proceeds of this loan, to purchase a house in Deltona, Florida, and to make other personal. purchases including a Maserati and other vehicles, the IRS said.

“While Purkiss drove around Orlando in her Maserati paid for with stolen PPP funds, hardworking Americans who truly needed a paycheck suffered, " said Brian Payne, IRS‐CI special agent in charge of the Tampa Field Office.

“This is why IRS‐CI will continue to pursue these crimes with fervor and tenacity,” said Payne.

Additionally, Purkiss is ordered to pay more. than $715,000 in restitution, according to the news release.

