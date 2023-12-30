Florida Woman Sues Hershey’s Chocolates for Misleading Packaging

A Florida woman is suing Hershey’s chocolates for being a trick instead of the treat she wanted. Cynthia Kelly filed a lawsuit saying the company’s packaging on seasonal shaped candy is “misleading.” The suit cites the pumpkin-shaped candy is shaped like an egg despite packaging that shows the candy with eyes and nose cutouts. Kelly reportedly bought the candies for $4.49 at Aldi believing it had the cutouts and was upset when they did not, saying she would never have bought them if she knew they did not have a carved face. Her lawsuit, which covers all consumers who bought the candies in the state of Florida, gives examples of candies marketed with shapes like ghosts, bats, footballs and snowmen as well as YouTube videos of other people talking about experiences where Reese’s misled them with candy shapes.

