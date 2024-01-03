Florida woman sues Hershey Co. alleging candy doesn't match packaging images

A Florida woman is suing the Hershey Company over the packaging of Reese's peanut butter candy, according to a story published by CBS News Philadelphia.

The story says that Cynthia Kelly filed a class-action lawsuit against the company in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida alleging that several holiday Reese's product don't match what's on the wrapper.

Kelly, according to the report, believed that the Halloween-themed Reese's peanut butter Pumpkins would have the same Jack O'Lantern carvings depicted on its packaging. She alleges that other Reese's products like their peanut butter bats, footballs and white chocolate ghosts also do not feature the designs depicted on their wrappers.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Florida woman sues Hershey Co.