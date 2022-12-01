Florida woman sues mac and cheese maker over preparation time

Mac and cheese

A Florida woman has sued the makers of Velveeta Shells and Cheese, claiming the dish takes too long to make.

The Kraft Company markets its microwaveable cups as "ready in 3.5 minutes" but Amanda Ramirez says it takes longer.

The $5m (£4.2m) lawsuit claims the time advertised does not include preparation time - opening the lid and sauce pouch, before adding water and stirring.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company described the lawsuit as "frivolous".

"We are aware of this frivolous lawsuit and will strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint," a company spokesperson told the BBC.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in a Florida court last month, Ms Ramirez's lawyers claim she paid more than she would have had she known the truth.

The lawsuit also asks the company to "cease its deceptive advertising" and "be made to engage in a corrective advertising campaign".

It is not the first time a US customer has sued a company over false advertising.

Earlier this year, a New York man filed a lawsuit against McDonald's alleging their adverts made their burgers look much bigger than they actually were.

The lawsuit said the burgers in the marketing were at least 15% larger than they were in real life.

Rival Burger King was hit with a similar lawsuit in Florida in March.

You might also be interested in: