Florida woman suspected of killing daughter held in Yuba County ahead of extradition hearing

Oct. 5—A Florida woman suspected of killing her two-year-old daughter in 2002 is being held in Yuba County Jail pending her extradition back to Florida.

Mary Jean Liza (her last name is now Mansker), 37, was booked into Yuba County Jail on Sept. 23 after being arrested by Beale Air Force Base security forces on a warrant from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office took custody of her and she was booked into jail.

OCSO investigators reviewing the case asked the medical examiner's office to review the autopsy and findings from 2002, believing a mistake had been made. In April of this year, an amended autopsy report of Marselina Angelita Liza was made confirming the child's death to be a homicide with the cause as subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhages consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome, according to a OCSO news release.

In 2003, Liza told investigators it was possible she could have done something to her daughter and not realize it because she blacked out and did not recall the incident. The alleged actions that led to the child's murder took place in Niceville, Florida, on Dec. 30, 2002. In July 2002, the child was removed from the custody of her parents due to unexplained injuries — specifically a burned foot. On Dec. 20, 2002, the victim was returned to Liza's care for an extended visitation by the Department of Children and Families due to the child's guardian leaving the state for vacation, according to OCSO.

On Sept. 24, Liza appeared in Yuba County Superior Court where the public defender was appointed to represent her. Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said Monday that a pre-hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. and an extradition hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.

"My office is assisting Okaloosa County with the extradition," Curry said in an email.

As of late Monday she remained in custody and is ineligible for bail.