Florida woman takes matters into her own hands, tracks down credit card thief

When a Florida woman noticed fraudulent activity on her bank account, she began investigating on her own, and was able to track him to a gas station. Then she called the police.

The woman first noticed the charges on Wednesday coming from a Wawa gas station, Stuart police said in a Facebook post.

She was able to find out that a man driving a white work truck had made the charges, police said. They didn’t say how she got this information.

The woman thought that perhaps the man was a creature of habit and would return to the scene of the crime. So she went to the gas station on Thursday and waited. A white work truck pulled up and began pumping gas, police said.

She saw the man toss credit cards in the trash at the same time, she was receiving fraudulent alerts from her bank.

That was when she called 911.

A Stuart police sergeant came to the gas station and talked to the man, who is from Fort Lauderdale.

Stuart police say Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez (R) spent more than an hour filling up hidden tanks in his white truck (L) using stolen cards.

Detectives later found multiple steel tanks in the back of the truck and other tanks hidden in the bed of the truck, the report said. They also found 28 fraudulent credit and debit cards in the truck.

The man, Rosniel Gonzalez, was arrested and charged with trafficking in or possessing counterfeit credit cards, unlawful conveyance of fuel, obtaining fuel by fraud, fraudulent use of a credit card more than twice within six months, and unlawful possession of a personal ID of five or more persons.

The Associate Press contributed to this article.

