A Florida woman who threatened to shoot FBI agents who tried to interview her about the Capitol insurrection was released on bond

A Florida woman was arrested after threatening to shoot FBI agents investigating her ties to the Capitol siege.

Suzanne Kaye, 59, was charged with one count of knowingly and intentionally transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure a person.

Kaye was released on a $50,000 bond under the condition she has no guns in her home.

A Florida woman who threatened to shoot members of the FBI during an ongoing investigation of her ties to the January 6 Capitol insurrection was released on a $50,000 bond, according to her federal court docket in Florida's Southern District Court.

a communication containing a threat to injure a person. Her bond conditions state that she cannot possess any firearms and must allow agents to periodically examine her home without prior notice to ensure she doesn't have any weapons

According to court filings, the FBI received a tip in mid-January suggesting she was present in the US Capitol during the January armed insurrection. When FBI agents reached out to Kaye, she denied being present in Washington, DC, at the time but said she knew of people who did travel there and agreed to an interview with agents.

Just three days after the initial call with FBI agents, however, a sworn affidavit says Kaye posted a video to her non-personal Facebook page, entitled "ANGRY Patriot Hippie," with a caption of "f--- the FBI!!"

In the video, she explained that she had been contacted by FBI agents but would not speak to them any further without an attorney present. She continued to lambaste the agency and said she would exercise her "second amendment right to shoot your f------ a-- if you come here." Kaye also posted the threatening video to her personal TikTok and Instagram accounts.

According to a sworn affidavit from an FBI special agent, Kaye's criminal record includes a violent history. The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office arrested Kaye in 2010 for domestic battery. The same sheriff's office arrested her once again a decade later in 2020 for aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery, but all of her charges were dropped and abandoned.

Kaye's court docket shows that she signed a statement invoking the Fifth Amendment and will not be answering any questions from investigators in this case. Her lawyer later filed a demand to find out the names of any expert witnesses the government plans to introduce in the trial.

Kaye's next court date has not been scheduled.

Over 250 people have been arrested for their involvement in the Capitol siege in early January and the FBI is still seeking information to identify many of the Capitol rioters.

