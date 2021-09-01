Florida woman tried to set fire to deputy’s car while deputy was inside, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Broward deputy was stopped at a traffic light in a marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle when a woman walked up, removed the car’s gas cap, stuck a wad of paper into the opening, and tried to use a lighter to set the paper on fire, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

It happened about 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard in Roosevelt Gardens.

The deputy saw what Toni Carr, 25, was doing, according to authorities, and got out of the car in case it caught fire.

She ordered Carr to get on the ground and then radioed for backup.

Authorities said that, prior to trying to start a fire at the gas tank, Carr yanked the driver’s side mirror off the Sheriff’s Office cruiser and banged on its windows.

Carr was arrested and charged with attempted arson, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and felony violation of probation.

Little is known about the deputy. Her identity has not been made public due to Marsy’s privacy law, the sheriff’s office said.