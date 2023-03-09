Florida woman unboxes 13 pieces of luggage after Delta Air Lines damages her suitcase: 'I was crying laughing'

A traveler recently received an unexpected overload of customer service from Delta Air Lines after she made a damaged bag claim following a flight.

"I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a mistake,’" Peyton Thompson, 29, a Florida resident, told Fox News Digital of a mail delivery she received courtesy of the airline. "I thought I was just getting one suitcase, but [figured] maybe they just sent me a whole set…so I took them home with me, and I started unpackaging them."

Thompson said as a traveling radiology tech, she often rents Airbnbs and has to fit everything she owns into her vehicle.

DELTA FLIGHT ATTENDANT TELLS WHEELCHAIR PASSENGER THAT TSA WILL MAKE HIM GET OFF PLANE 'WITH THEIR GUNS'

"And I can't fit 13 suitcases in my truck," Thompson said.

On the left side of this image is Peyton Thompson's damaged suitcase

Thompson, who was in New York for work at the time, documented the event in a TikTok video, which garnered more than one million views.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, Thompson pulled her new, peacock-printed suitcase off the Delta Air Lines baggage claim conveyor belt at Syracuse Hancock International Airport and noticed it had been "destroyed," she said.

VIRAL TRAVEL TIP INVOLVES LOCKING A SHOE AWAY IN A HOTEL SAFE

"One of the wheels was torn off completely, and I guess that tore the hard shell covering on it and it was exposing the fabric on the inside," Thompson said.

Peyton Thompson had been traveling to Syracuse, New York, from New York-La Guardia on Feb 3. When she landed in her destination, she realized her luggage was "destroyed," she said.

Thompson said there was a snowstorm in the area, and she ended up having to drag the bag through snow and ice. Two of the other suitcase wheels were damaged, leaving her with one functioning wheel.

"I was upset, I had also never used that bag and it had a pretty peacock design on it," Thompson said.

DELTA PASSENGER SAYS FLIGHT ATTENDANT TOLD HIS WIFE, 'DON'T LOOK AT ME WITH THAT STUPID FACE'

This photo shows a close-up image of Peyton Thompson's damaged luggage. She told Fox News Digital it was the first time she had ever traveled with the bag.

Thompson said she filed a claim and received an emailed response saying the process could take up to a month due to "higher volumes" of claims.

Then, Thompson received a personal response. Thompson shared a copy of the first apology letter – one she had received from a Delta representative – with Fox News Digital.

Story continues

Fox New Digital reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment.

Thompson said that later, a Delta representative informed her that her damaged baggage would be replaced.

She was sent a link which included new baggage items for her to shop. Thompson chose her bag, and received a confirmation email for her order, she said.

"About two weeks after that, I got nine confirmation emails and I [said], ‘What in the world? There must be some kind of glitch,’" Thompson said. "So, I pretty much just deleted all of them because I didn't really care…I didn't need the bag for another month."

Although she figured that the delivery was a mistake, Peyton Thompson still loaded all the luggage into her truck.

Not long after, the host of the Airbnb where Thompson was staying reached out to her and said, "Hey Peyton, you have a bunch of packages. Want to come grab ‘em?" Thompson recalled.

JUST 'PLANE' BAD ETIQUETTE: AIRLINE PASSENGER DRAPES HER LONG, THICK HAIR OVER THE BACK OF HER SEAT

"There were nine big, huge boxes," Thompson said.

Peyton Thompson said she packed the boxes into her car after they were delivered courtesy of Delta and a luggage company called, Ricardo Beverly Hills.

Thompson loaded up the packages, took them home and started un-boxing.

"I was FaceTiming my mom and dad [while] laughing. It was so funny to me," she said, adding that more pieces of luggage were tucked inside the bigger suitcases that were sent to her.

"So, three of the large ones had smaller bags inside of them. I ended up with 13."

Peyton Thompson shared photos of the brand-new luggage she said she received in the mail after her one piece of baggage was damaged by Delta.

Thompson did an online search of the luggage and learned three of the pieces were worth $400 before the sale price, she said.

"They were all like $200 to $400. I felt terrible," Thompson added. "I did view other bags, so I don't know if that somehow is why I got all of them, but I picked the one I wanted and I checked out and it was free and they emailed me a confirmation."

Peyton Thompson, 29, is a traveling radiology technician who went viral on TikTok after getting an unexpected overload of customer service from Delta Air Lines.

Thompson said she contacted Delta who reached out to the luggage company.

"We got it all straight," Thompson said. "Her [the representative's] name was Pam and she was great. She said ‘Yes, it was a mistake. We're so sorry for your inconveniences.'"

Thompson said she was sent postal slips, and she shipped the luggage back.

"They made it super easy for me, so I'm not mad about it. I just hope someone didn't get fired from their job for making that mistake," she added.

Peyton Thompson was surprised to see multiple boxes shipped to her when she had only chosen one piece of luggage to replace the suitcase damaged while apparently in the hands of Delta Air Lines.

Thompson said she did not expect her TikTok video, which has 892 comments and counting, to get so much attention.

"I was crying laughing. It felt like an April Fool’s prank," Thompson said in response one viewer in her TikTok comments.

Peyton Thompson said she sorted out the luggage mistake before responsibly sending the shipment back.

Thomas said many people on TikTok were laughing and making funny jokes about the delivery mistake.

One user commented, "I don’t see a mistake."

Thompson responded in reference to her being a Delta customer: "Apology accepted. They have my loyalty."