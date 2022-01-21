Florida woman used spas as fronts for prostitution, officials say

A Miami woman was arrested Thursday on charges of running prostitution operations out of spas in three Broward cities.

Maricela Ramirez, 47, was accused of operating her business from G-Spa in Pembroke Park, Luna Azul Spa in Hollywood, Tan Spa in Hollywood and Innovative Spa in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Search warrants were served on all four spas.

She was taken into custody at her home in a cooperative effort between the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Hollywood Police Department.

Homeland Security Investigations and the sheriff’s office human trafficking office are also investigating. Officials said Ramirez used female employees to solicit sex in exchange for money.

The investigation began in 2019 when Hollywood police, along with deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit, began looking into allegations of prostitution at Luna Azul Spa.

Regarding human trafficking, officials said they haven’t yet found signs of anyone being forced or coerced into sex.

Ramirez was booked into jail in Miami-Dade County. She’s expected to be taken to Broward County to face charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, money laundering, and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony.