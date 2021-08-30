Florida woman watched partner beat son to death because she was ‘too eager to be in a relationship’: police

A Florida woman charged with dumping her dead 5-year-old son’s body in Colorado stood by as she watched his stepfather beating him, according to police.

Nickolle Aguilar, 25, and Daniel Garcia, 26, have both been charged with child abuse resulting in death after her son, Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo, was found buried in a Bexar County campsite on Aug. 25, CBS 4 reported Sunday.

Domenic’s body had likely been there for at least a month, according to officials. Aguilar and Garcia, meanwhile, had fled to Costa Rica.

Eventually, Aguilar told her mother what happened, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by CBS 4: Garcia hit the boy so hard he slammed into a wall at a San Antonio, Texas, hotel on July 25. Domenic started vomiting a dark substance and eventually died.

That’s when Garcia took Domenic’s dead body out of the hotel, captured on surveillance footage, and the pair left for Colorado.

Aguilar told police that she watched Garcia abuse her son, but didn’t intervene because “she was too eager to be in a relationship,” according to the affidavit.

The couple also allegedly decided not to report Domenic’s death because they were worried about losing custody of their other children.