Florida woman wielded gun after demanding a free cookie at a McDonald’s, police say

A Florida woman was arrested after police say she pointed a loaded gun toward a McDonald’s drive-thru window and attacked a worker in the restaurant over a free cookie.

Amari Bente Hendricks, 24, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, battery causing bodily harm, improper exhibit of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence, Seminole County court records show.

According to her arrest report, Hendricks was at a McDonald’s drive-thru window in Altamonte Springs on Feb. 16 when she became upset because she thought she should have received a free cookie after a restaurant employee didn’t ask her “about a rewards program.” That’s when, police say, she started yelling and demanding the sugary treat. No more details were available about what led to the initial confrontation.

But after the employee gave her a free cookie, detectives say Hendricks grabbed a gun, inserted a magazine, and chambered a bullet. Fearing for her life, the employee backed away from the window and out of sight of Hendricks, the report says.

Another McDonald’s worker told investigators that Hendricks pointed the gun toward the drive-thru window where he was standing before she parked her blue Chevrolet in front of the restaurant. Police say several employees then scrambled to lock all doors to the restaurant but that Hendricks “forced” her way through the front door as a worker was trying to secure it.

Detectives say Hendricks grabbed the worker’s left arm, made him get out of the store, and struck him multiple times. The man escaped her grasp and returned to the store with multiple scratches in his neck and face, according to officers who took photos of the injuries.

Hendrick then got in her vehicle and drove away before an officer stopped her nearby. The officer said he gave her several loud commands to exit her vehicle but that she refused.

After Hendrick was detained, police say they found a loaded Taurus G3c handgun with a round in the chamber in the driver’s side floor board.

Court records show her next court date is on April 4.