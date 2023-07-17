Florida woman was ‘yelling at customers,’ cops say. Then she picked up a burrito

A night out at a casual restaurant along Florida’s Gulf Coast turned violent earlier this month, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

As per a police report, at a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Rick’s Reef in St. Pete Beach, outside of St. Petersburg, in reference to “a female subject” disturbing people and “yelling at customers.”

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the victim, who said that a woman in question had gotten into a verbal dispute with a man. During the course of the pair’s argument, the suspect threw a burrito, but missed her intended target — hitting this individual in the face.

The 46 year old suspect, who authorities say lives with the victim nearby, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, and booked into the county jail. She was released the next morning on $250 bond.

The medical condition of the person hit with the burrito is unknown.