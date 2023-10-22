Florida woman's drunken ride at 120 mph ends with 'violent' fingernail attack on trooper, FHP says

Stream FOX 35 News:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman's alleged drunken joyride at 120 mph in a 55 mph zone led to her arrest, but the traffic stop took a turn when she became "violent" with the Florida Highway Patrol trooper whose hand she dug her fingernails in.

Brittany Bianchi was arrested and charged with a DUI after the incident that unfolded on the Gandy Bridge in St. Petersburg on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 31-year-old was also charged with resisting an officer with violence, battery on law enforcement, habitual traffic offender, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no insurance.

This marks Bianchi's third DUI arrest within 10 years, troopers said.

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

Bianchi was driving in a Mercedes at 120 mph in a posted 55 mph zone when she passed a trooper, the FHP said. A trooper conducted a traffic stop and arrested Bianchi for a DUI. But after she was taken into custody, Bianchi allegedly became "violent" and dug her fingernails into the trooper's hands, the report said.

She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail on $12,800 bond. She has since been released.