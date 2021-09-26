Florida women rang up 100K in cosmetic services using stolen IDs, fradulent credit cards

Two South Florida women were sentenced to federal prison after they and others spent more than $100,000 on plastic surgery and other cosmetic services with fraudulent credit cards, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Miami.

Coconut Creek resident Sheena Caesar, 35, and Coral Springs resident Dekita Bellamy, 37, used more than ten victim’s social security numbers to apply for credit cards. From March to Sept. 2018, they used the fraudulent cards for their own personal touch-ups and also provided the cards to seven other women, who paid a fee — generally half the cost of the procedure.

Federal prosecutors say this is how Bellamy and her accomplices got away with it.

First, they say Bellamy developed profiles using fake social security numbers, along with the real names and birthdays of the accomplices. Then, Bellamy obtained the victim’s names, social security numbers, birthday and addresses to apply for credit cards. She used the fake accounts as primary applicants and the victim’s real identities as co-applicants. Bellamy, then, charged each user half the price of the cosmetic procedure to use the card.

Caesar and Bellamy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to an indictment. Caesar was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in federal prison with more than $82,000 in losses, whereas Bellamy was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months with nearly $95,000 in losses. Both sentences will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

The seven accomplices have been charged and pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. Lauderhill resident Shenika Denise Myers, 37, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated identity theft and is awaiting sentencing. Coconut Creek resident Sayyada Samira Whiters, 33, and Cape Coral resident Trenasha Lashay Johnson, 36, both pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. Both are awaiting sentencing.

Ft. Lauderdale resident Janiqua Oliphant, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and was sentenced in October for two years. Pompano Beach resident Sheena White, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and was sentenced in September for two years. Pompano Beach resident Nikki Butler, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and was sentenced in September to time served with 3 years of supervised release. Coconut Creek resident Lucretia Ford, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and was sentenced in June to 3 years of probation.