Florida New Year's Day shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured: Police

Ocala, Florida, police are investigating a New Year's Day shooting that left two people dead, and four others injured.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on SW 5th Street, and at the time there was a large crowd of nearly 100 people gathered in the area.

Ocala, Florida police said Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, left, and Davonta Harris, right, were killed in a shooting on Sunday morning that left four others injured.

As a result of the shooting, Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, were killed.

Four others were shot, then taken to what police said was "an undisclosed location," where they were listed in stable condition.

In a statement on Sunday, Ocala Police Department officials said they did not believe there was an immediate threat to the community.

"This tragic event has left many devastated and mourning," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible act.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County by dialing **TIPS. Anyone who submits a tip to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward, the statement said.

"Together, we can hold those responsible for this crime accountable for their actions and work towards a safer community," the department said.

Police have not arrested any suspects in connection with the shooting and the investigation is still active.