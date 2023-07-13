Floridamandrove over motorcycle in fatal Hartford crash, police say

Jul. 12—State police said the fatal crash took place near Exit 27 on I-91 southbound early in the morning on June 11, 2022. Ellison was driving a 2021 Chevy Malibu with North Carolina plates at the time, state police said. The Chevy struck a three-wheeled motorcycle from behind around 3 a.m. as the two vehicles entered I-91 via the Route 15 southbound Exit 86 off-ramp, state police said, causing the car to travel over the motorcycle.

Troop H responded to the scene, according to state police. The operator of the motorcycle, a 2022 Can-Am Spyder Roadster F3-S, received fatal injuries and was identified as 34-year-old Luis Gonzalez, of New Britain, state police said. Ellison-Moss did not complain of any pain and refused medical treatment, state police said.

Troopers noted Ellison-Moss "displayed signs of impairment" at the scene and administered standardized field sobriety tests, according to state police. When Ellison-Moss failed the tests, state police said, he was arrested and transported to Troop H headquarters in Hartford for processing. He was charged with a DUI at the time, but state police noted in the incident report that "(f)urther charges related to this collision are pending investigation."

Investigators later obtained a warrant for Ellison-Moss's arrest, according to state police. Ellison-Moss arrived at Troop H headquarters to turn himself in around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, state police said.

