Florida's 50 Largest Cities and Towns Ranked for Local Taxes

A lot of people, especially retirees, are moving to Florida for the sun, sand, affordable housing...and the lack of an income tax. But don't think for a second that no state income tax means no taxes at all. There are plenty of other taxes to be paid in Florida, and some of them are imposed by local governments--counties, cities and towns. Some of the local taxes can put a big dent in your wallet, particularly property taxes, and there can be a significant gap between the top local tax rates and the lowest rates. That means your overall local tax burden will vary depending on where you live in the Sunshine State.

Florida is already the fourth most tax-friendly state in the nation according to our latest rankings, but that doesn't mean you still can't save a few more dollars by living in a low-tax area within the state. So if you're planning on moving to Florida, or looking to relocate within the state, it's worth checking out the local tax rates. To help you out, we ranked the 50 largest cities and towns in Florida (including "census designated places") based on the estimated local tax burden (from highest to lowest). The estimates reflect what a hypothetical couple would pay in common local taxes in each location if they moved to Florida and purchased a $250,000 home. Where can you go to trim your overall tax bill? Check out our list of Florida locations to find out!

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 50 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 110,219 (23rd)

County: Palm Beach

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,647

By our estimates, West Palm Beach has the highest overall local tax burden of the 50 most populous cities and towns in the Sunshine State. Except for sales taxes, all the local taxes imposed by the city are at or near the highest rates. For example, in 2017 (latest data available), the average property tax rate in West Palm Beach was about $1,203 per $100,000 in home value. Unfortunately for West Palm Beach residents, that's the highest average property tax rate in our rankings. Based on the average rate, the annual property tax on our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home in the city would be about $3,008.

The sales tax rate in West Palm Beach is 7%. That includes the statewide 6% sales tax and an additional 1% local tax. At 7%, the city's combined rate is average for the cities and towns our list. The total state and local tax on gasoline in the city is 38.025 cents per gallon. That's the highest (but also the most common) rate you'll see in our survey.

West Palm Beach also has a 10% public service tax on electricity, which is tied with several other Florida cities for the highest electricity tax rate in our rankings. There's a 10% public service tax on water, too. The water tax rate is tied with a number of other cities for the second-highest rate on our list. The municipal tax on communications services is 6.02%, which is levied on cable or satellite television, internet, phone and similar services. That's on the high end for our list.

49. Lauderhill





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 49 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 71,976 (43rd)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,585

Property Taxes in Lauderhill

In Lauderhill, the average property tax rate in 2017 was $1,199 per $100,000 in home value. That's the second-highest average for our group of Florida cities. At that rate, the annual property tax on a $250,000 home in the city would be about $2,997. Ouch!

Sales and Gas Taxes in Lauderhill

Sales taxes in Lauderhill are on the low end. The combined state and local sales tax rate is 7% (second-lowest rate on our list). However, gas taxes in the city are high. The combined state and local tax on gasoline is 38.025 cents per gallon (highest rate).

Utility Taxes in Lauderhill

There's a 10% public service tax on electricity in Lauderhill (highest rate on our list), but there is no tax on water service. The local communications services tax rate is 5.72%, which is an average rate for the 50 largest cities and towns in Florida.

48. Coral Springs

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 48 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 133,058 (14th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,581

Property Taxes in Coral Springs

Property taxes in Coral Springs will give you a headache. The average rate was $1,180 per $100,000 in home value in 2017. That's the third-highest average on our list, and it means you can expect a $2,950 annual property tax bill for a $250,000 home in Coral Springs.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Coral Springs

Sales and gas taxes are mixed in Coral Springs. There's a 7% combined state and local sales tax, which is the second-lowest rate for the cities we're ranking. However, the state and local gas tax in the city is 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest rate on our list.

Utility Taxes in Coral Springs

The Coral Springs public service tax on electricity is steep at 10% (highest rate), and the 10% public service tax on water service is high, too (second-highest rate on our list). The city's communications services tax rate is only average, though. It's just 5.72%.

47. Homestead





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 47 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 69,909 (47th)

County: Miami-Dade

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,484

Property Taxes in Homestead

In 2017, the average property tax rate in Homestead was $1,199 per $100,000 in home value. So, for our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home, the annual property tax bill would be about $2,864. That's one of the higher amounts for the 50 cities and towns on our list and solidifies Homestead's "high tax burden" classification.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Homestead

There's some good news and bad news for local sales and gasoline taxes. Homestead's combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%, which is the second-lowest sales tax rate on our list. But the combined state and local gas tax in the city is 36.025 cents per gallon, which is the second-highest rate showing up for the Sunshine State's 50 largest cities.

Utility Taxes in Homestead

Utility taxes are high in Homestead, too. The city has a 10% public service tax on electricity (tied for the highest rate on our list) and a 10% public service tax on water (tied for the second-highest rate). The city's communications services tax is 5.92%, which is an above-average rate for the localities on our list.

46. Weston





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 46 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 70,927 (46th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,457

Property Taxes in Weston

Like other "high tax burden" locations, property taxes aren't cheap in Weston. In 2017, property taxes in the city averaged $1,147 per $100,000 in home value. That adds up to $2,868 in annual property taxes on a $250,000 home, which is fourth-highest on our list.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Weston

Shoppers in Weston will see a combined state and local sales tax rate of 7% (second-lowest rate for the cities on our list). If you're filling up at the pump in Weston, you'll pay a combined state and local gasoline tax of 38.025 cents per gallon (highest rate).

Utility Taxes in Weston

There's a 10% public service tax on electricity in Weston (highest rate in our rankings), but there is no tax on water service. The city's local communications services tax rate is a modest 5.72%.

45. Port St. Lucie





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 45 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 189,331 (8th)

County: St. Lucie

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,429

Property Taxes in Port St. Lucie

In 2017, the average property tax rate in Port St. Lucie was about $1,135 per $100,000 in home value. Only five other locations on our list had a higher property tax rate that year. The owner of a $250,000 home in Port St. Lucie can expect an annual property tax bill of around $2,838.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Port St. Lucie

The combined state and local sales tax rate in Port St. Lucie is 7%, which is the second-lowest rate for the cities we're ranking. That's not too bad. However, the city's gasoline tax is pretty high. It's 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest gas tax rate on our list.

Utility Taxes in Port St. Lucie

Taxes for electricity, water and communications services are a mixed bag in Port St. Lucie. The public service tax for electricity is levied at a 10% rate, which is the highest rate in our rankings. Water service is not taxed at all by the city. The local communications services tax rate is higher than average at 5.82%.

44. Riverview

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 44 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 90,538 (31st)

County: Hillsborough

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,403

Property Taxes in Riverview

There's both good tax news and bad tax news for Riverview residents. Property tax rates are high--$1,126 in 2017 for every $100,000 in home value, on average. For a $250,000 home, that means about $2,816 in property taxes each year, which is high when compared with amounts for the other Florida cities and towns we're reviewing.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Riverview

The combined state and local sales tax in Riverview is steep, too. It's 8.5%, which is the highest sales tax rate in our rankings. Now for the good news: Gasoline taxes are lower than average--33.025 cents per gallon in state and local taxes.

Utility Taxes in Riverview

There are no local public service taxes on electric or water service, either. This helps offset the high property and sales taxes. The local communications services tax is below average, too. It's only 5.4%.

43. Tallahassee

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 43 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 191,039 (7th)

County: Leon

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,331

Property Taxes in Tallahassee

From a property tax standpoint, Tallahassee has an above-average property tax rate, but at least it isn't in the top 10. The average rate in 2017 was $1,039 per $100,000 in home value. For a $250,000 home, that comes to about $2,598 per year in real property taxes.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Tallahassee

Although Tallahassee's property tax rates are not among the 10 highest, all the city's other local tax rates are at or near the top. The combined state and local sales tax, for example, is 7.5%. That's the second-highest sales tax rate we're seeing on our list. The city's state and local gasoline tax is 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest gas tax rate in our rankings.

Utility Taxes in Tallahassee

There's a 10% public service tax on both electricity and water in Tallahassee--the highest and second-highest rates on our list, respectively. At 6.9%, the city's communication services tax is the second-highest of the 50 largest Florida locations.

42. Davie

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 42 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 105,146 (25th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,292

Property Taxes in Davie

The 2017 average property tax rate in Davie was $1,081 per $100,000 of property value, which is among the 10 highest rates on our list. That puts the annual property tax bill for a $250,000 home in the city at right around $2,704.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Davie

The total state and local sales tax rate in Davie is 7% (second-lowest in our rankings). The city's combined state and local gas tax is imposed at the highest rate on our list--38.025 cents per gallon.

Utility Taxes in Davie

Davie imposes a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate on our list); however, there are no local public service taxes on water. The city's communications services tax rate is 5.72%, which is average for the 50 largest cities and towns in Florida.

41. Miramar





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 41 of 50 (High Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 140,323 (13th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,271

Property Taxes in Miramar

At $1,056 per $100,000 in home value, Miramar's 2017 average property tax rate gets an above-average ranking among the 50 largest Florida cities and towns. So, for a $250,000 home, you can expect to pay about $2,640 per year in real property taxes.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Miramar

Sales taxes are not too high in Miramar. The city's combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%, which is the second-lowest sales tax rate on our list. But the city's combined state and local tax on gasoline--38.025 cents per gallon--is the highest gas tax rate you'll see in our survey.

Utility Taxes in Miramar

There's a 10% local public service tax on electricity (highest rate) and a 10% local public service tax on water (second-highest rate) in Miramar. But the local communications services tax is only average at 5.72%.

40. Boca Raton

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 40 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 98,153 (26th)

County: Palm Beach

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,258

Property Taxes in Boca Raton

Boca Raton is the first of our "above-average tax burden" cities, so we'll start seeing some slightly lower overall tax totals. The average property tax rate in 2017 for homes in Boca Raton was the 10th-highest in our rankings--$1,064 per $100,000 in home value. For our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home in the city, that comes to an estimated annual tax bill of $2,660.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Boca Raton

The combined state and local sales tax rate in Boca Raton is 7%, which is the second-lowest rate for cities on our list. That's not too bad. However, the city's total state and local tax on gasoline is 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest gas tax rate on the list.

Utility Taxes in Boca Raton

It's also a mixed bag when it comes to other local taxes in Boca Raton. There's a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate) and a 6.05% communications services tax (tied for 10th-highest). On the bright side, however, Boca Raton does not have a public service tax on water.

39. Fort Myers

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 39 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 79,941 (38th)

County: Lee

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,257

Property Taxes in Fort Myers

The average property tax rate in Fort Myers is the one of the 10 highest on our list. The 2017 county average rate was $1,080 per $100,000 in home value. Doing the math, that comes to an estimated $2,700 in property taxes owed each year for a $250,000 home.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Fort Myers

Sales taxes are low in Fort Myers. The combined state and local rate is only 6.5%, which is tied for the lowest rate in the 50 largest cities and towns in Florida. On the other hand, taxes on gasoline are high in Fort Myers. At 38.025 cents per gallon, the city's combined state and local gas tax is at the highest gas tax rate on our list.

Utility Taxes in Fort Myers

Public service taxes on electricity and water are high in Fort Myers--10% each. That's the highest and second-highest rates in our survey, respectively. The local communications services tax isn't bad, though. It's pretty low at only 5.52%.

38. Deerfield Beach

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 38 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 80,572 (37th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,185

Property Taxes in Deerfield Beach

We're seeing above-average property taxes in Deerfield Beach. The average 2017 property tax bill in the city was $1,022 per $100,000 in home value. That comes out to about $2,555 per year in property taxes on a $250,000 home.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Deerfield Beach

Sales taxes aren't too bad in Deerfield Beach, though. The combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%, which is the second-lowest rate showing up on our list. But gasoline taxes are high. The combined state and local gas tax in the city is 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest gas tax rate you'll see in our survey.

Utility Taxes in Deerfield Beach

There's not much relief for Deerfield Beach residents when it comes to utility taxes, either. The city's public service tax on electricity is 10% (highest on our list), and the public service tax on water is at 10%, too (second-highest). Fortunately, communications services taxes aren't too bad--5.72%. That's pretty much average for our rankings.

37. Gainesville

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 37 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 132,253 (16th)

County: Alachua

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,052

Property Taxes in Gainesville

Gainesville is another Florida city with a relatively high average property tax rate at $963 per $100,000 in home value. As a result, the property tax bill for a $250,000 home in the city runs about $2,408 per year. That's above average.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Gainesville

Gainesville's combined state and local sales tax rate is below average--only 7% (second-lowest rate in our rankings). On the other hand, the city's combined state and local gas tax is high--38.025 cents per gallon (highest gas tax rate on our list).

Utility Taxes in Gainesville

City residents get hit hard with local utility taxes. The local public service tax on electricity is 10% (highest rate in our rankings). The city's public service tax on water is also 10% (second-highest in the rankings). Gainesville's communications services tax is also pretty high. At 6.17%, it's one of the 10 highest rates for the 50 largest Florida locales.

36. Miami Beach

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 36 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 92,319 (29th)

County: Miami-Dade

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $4,029

Property Taxes in Miami Beach

Given Miami Beach's reputation as a high cost of living area, you might be a surprised to learn that the average 2017 property tax bill in the city was a reasonable $930 per $100,000 in home value. For our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home, that adds up to an estimated $2,326 annual tax payment. Still a bit on the high end, but maybe not as steep as you might have guessed.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Miami Beach

Local sales taxes are on the low side in Miami Beach. The city's combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%, which is the second-lowest sales tax rate on our list. Gas taxes are on the high side, though. The combined state and local tax on gasoline in Miami Beach is 36.025 cents per gallon, which is the second-highest gas tax rate for the top 50 Florida cities.

Utility Taxes in Miami Beach

Local electricity and water taxes in Miami Beach are the highest you'll see in our list. There's a 10% public service tax on electricity, which is the highest rate in our rankings. The city's public service tax on water is $1.80 for every 1,000 gallons of water used. That's the highest water tax rate you'll see on our list by a fairly wide margin. Fortunately, the local communications services tax isn't too high. It stands at 5.72%, which is more-or-less average for the cities and towns being ranked.

35. Plantation





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 35 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 93,922 (28th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,971

Property Taxes in Plantation

The 2017 average property tax rate in Plantation was $953 per $100,000 in home value. That's above average for the Florida cities on our list. If you own a $250,000 home in Plantation, your yearly property tax bill will be about $2,383.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Plantation

The combined state and local sales tax rate in Plantation is 7%, which is the second-lowest rate imposed by the cities on our list. The city's combined state and local tax on gasoline is high, though. It's 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest gas tax rate you'll see here.

Utility Taxes in Plantation

There's a 10% public service tax on electricity in Plantation (highest electricity tax rate on our list), but there is no public service tax on water. The local communications services tax rate is middle-of-the-road at 5.72%.

34. Miami

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 34 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 463,354 (2nd)

County: Miami-Dade

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,967

Property Taxes in Miami

Florida's second-largest city had an average property tax rate in 2017 of $941 per $100,000 of home value. That comes out to $2,353 per year in taxes on a home worth $250,000. That puts Miami's property tax burden in the "above average" category.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Miami

Miami's sales tax rate is below average, while its gas tax rate is above average. Sales tax in the city is imposed at a 7% rate (combined state and local taxes), which is the second-lowest sales tax rate showing up in our rankings. On the other hand, Miami's combined state and local tax at the gas pump is the second-highest rate on our list--36.025 cents per gallon.

Utility Taxes in Miami

Utility taxes are on the high end in Miami. The city's public service tax on electricity comes in at 10% (highest on our list). The public service tax on water is also 10% (second-highest rate). The city's communications services tax is average, though, at 5.72%.

33. Pembroke Pines

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 33 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 170,703 (11th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,952

Property Taxes in Pembroke Pines

At $926 per $100,000 in home value for 2017, Pembroke Pines has a middle-of-the-pack average property tax rate when compared with Florida's other large cities and towns. At that rate, if our hypothetical couple owned a $250,000 home in Pembroke Pines, they would pay about $2,315 in taxes each year.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines is another one of the Florida cities where the sales tax rate is on the low end, while the gas tax rate is on the high end. The city's combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%, which is the second-lowest sales tax rate in our rankings. However, Pembroke Pine's combined state and local tax at the gas pump is 36.025 cents per gallon, which is the second-highest gas tax rate in the rankings.

Utility Taxes in Pembroke Pines

Local utility taxes are steep in Pembroke Pines. First, there's the city's 10% public service tax on electricity (highest electricity tax rate on our list). Then there's the 10% public service tax on water (second-highest water tax rate). Finally, there's the city's 5.92% communications services tax, which is above average for the 50 most populous cities and towns in Florida.

32. Alafaya

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 32 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 88,496 (33rd)

County: Orange

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,941

Property Taxes in Alafaya

If you're buying a home in Alafaya, expect to see an average property tax rate of about $977 per $100,000 in home value (that's what it was in 2017). If your new home is worth $250,000, that means your annual property tax bill will be about $2,442, which is an above-average amount for our list of the 50 largest cities and towns in Florida.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Alafaya

There's good news for Alafaya residents when it comes to local sales and gasoline taxes--both are at the lowest levels found in our list. The combined state and local sales tax rate is only 6.5%, while the combined state and local gas tax rate is only 32.025 cents per gallon.

Utility Taxes in Alafaya

The electricity and water taxes are high in Alafaya, but the communications services tax is quite low. The public service tax on electricity is at a 10% rate, which is the highest tax rate on electric service in our rankings. Likewise, the public service tax for water tax is 10% as well. That's the second-highest water tax rate found on our list. The communications services tax, however, is only 5.28%, which is tied for the fourth-lowest rate out of the 50 locations we're covering.

31. Boynton Beach





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 31 of 50 (Above-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 77,704 (40th)

County: Palm Beach

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,934

Property Taxes in Boynton Beach

The 2017 average property tax rate in Boynton Beach was $937 per $100,000 in home value. That's a higher-than-average rate for our list. So, if you own a $250,000 home in Boynton Beach, your property tax bill will come to about $2,343.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Boynton Beach

Sales and gasoline taxes are mixed in Boynton Beach when compared with the other 50 largest Florida cities and towns. The combined state and local sales tax rate in the city is 7%. That's the second-lowest sales tax rate on our list. One the other hand, the city's combined state and local gas tax is 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest gas tax rate in our rankings.

Utility Taxes in Boynton Beach

Utility taxes are up and down in Boynton Beach, too. The city levies a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate on our list), but there are no local public service taxes on water. The city's communications services tax rate is higher than average at 5.82%.

30. Clearwater

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 30 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 115,501 (18th)

County: Pinellas

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,923

Property Taxes in Clearwater

Clearwater brings us to the Florida cities and towns with an "average" overall local tax burden. The city's average property tax rate in 2017 was $934 per $100,000 in home value. That's an average rate for our group of 50 Florida cities. At that rate, the annual property tax on a $250,000 home in Clearwater would be about $2,335.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Clearwater

Both local sales and gasoline tax rates in Clearwater are below the midpoint for our list. The combined state and local sales tax is 7%, which is the second-lowest sales tax rate appearing in our rankings. The combined gas tax is 33.025 cents per gallon, which is the second-lowest gas tax rate you'll see on our list.

Utility Taxes in Clearwater

There's a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate on our list) and a 10% public service tax on water (second-highest rate in our rankings) in Clearwater. However, the local communications services tax is only run-of-the-mill at 5.72%.

29. Pompano Beach

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 29 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 110,464 (22nd)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,918

Property Taxes in Pompano Beach

Property taxes in Pompano Beach are close to the midpoint for our list of the 50 largest cities and towns in Florida. In 2017, the average rate in the city was $921 per $100,000 in home value. At that rate, our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home would trigger a tax bill of about $2,304 per year.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Pompano Beach

The city's combined state and local sales tax rate is below average--only 7% (second-lowest rate in our rankings). But the combined state and local gas tax in Pompano Beach is high--38.025 cents per gallon (highest gas tax rate on our list).

Utility Taxes in Pompano Beach

It's a mixed bag for the city's utility taxes. Pompano Beach has a 10% local public service tax on electricity, which is the highest electricity tax rate on our list. However, the city's 6% local public service tax on water is the lowest rate in our rankings for localities with a tax on water services. Then there's the city's communications services tax, which is in the middle of the pack at 5.72%.

28. Cape Coral

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 28 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 183,356 (9th)

County: Lee

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,904

Property Taxes in Cape Coral

Although Cape Coral is in the middle of the pack in our overall rankings, the city's property tax rates are in the top third at $974 per $100,000 of home value. If you do the math, that comes out to a $2,435 yearly tax bill for a $250,000 home in the city.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Cape Coral

Cape Coral's high property taxes are offset to a point by its low sales tax. The combined state and local sales tax rate in the city is only 6.5%, which is the lowest sales tax rate in our survey. Gasoline taxes are high, though. The combined state and local gas tax rate in the city is 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest gas tax rate on our list.

Utility Taxes in Cape Coral

Low utility tax rates also help to counterbalance Cape Coral's higher-than-average property taxes. The city's public service tax on electricity is only 7%, which is the lowest such rate on our list, and the city doesn't impose a public service tax on water. Plus, the local communications services tax is only 5.52%, which is on the low end for that local tax.

27. Fort Lauderdale

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 27 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 180,071 (10th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,884

Property Taxes in Fort Lauderdale

At $901 per $100,000 in home value, Fort Lauderdale's 2017 average property tax rate is close to the median rate for the Florida cities and towns on our list. For a $250,000 home, we estimate that annual property taxes should be in the neighborhood of $2,253.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Fort Lauderdale

The total state and local sales tax rate in Fort Lauderdale is 7%. That's the second-lowest sales tax rate in our rankings. However, the city's combined state and local gas tax is imposed at the highest rate on our list--38.025 cents per gallon.

Utility Taxes in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale imposes a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate) and a 10% public service tax on water (second-highest rate). The city's communications services tax is reasonable, though. It's only 5.72%, which is a typical rate for Florida locales.

26. The Hammocks

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 26 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 68,457 (49th)

County: Miami-Dade

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,872

Property Taxes in The Hammocks

The property tax burden in The Hammocks is right in the middle (like its overall local tax ranking). This Florida location had a 2017 average property tax rate of $903 per $100,000 in home value. That's tied with Delray Beach for the 25th-highest property tax rate on our list of the 50 most populous cities and towns in the Sunshine State. For a $250,000 home in The Hammocks, you can expect to pay about $2,258 in property taxes each year.

Sales and Gas Taxes in The Hammocks

Sales and gasoline taxes aren't oppressive in The Hammocks. The combined state and local sales tax rate there is 7% (second-lowest rate in our survey). The combined state and local gas tax in The Hammocks is 36.025 cents per gallon (second-highest rate in our list).

Utility Taxes in The Hammocks

Utilities taxes in The Hammocks are pretty standard. There's a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate) and a 10% public service tax on water services (second-highest rate). The local communications services tax is 5.72%, which is a the most common rate on our list for that tax.

25. Delray Beach

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 25 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 68,749 (48th)

County: Palm Beach

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,848

Property Taxes in Delray Beach

In Delray Beach, the average property tax rate in 2017 was $903 per $100,000 in home value. That ties the city with The Hammocks for 25th out of the 50 cities and towns in our rankings. Yearly property tax bills on our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home in the city would run about $2,258.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Delray Beach

The sales and gasoline tax rates in Delray Beach are fairly common for the Sunshine State cities and towns in our rankings. The combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%, which is the second-lowest rate showing up for the cities we're tracking. The city's combined state and local gasoline tax is 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest gas tax rate on our list.

Utility Taxes in Delray Beach

Utility taxes are all over the map in Delray Beach. The city imposes a 10% public service tax on electricity, which is the highest such rate on our list. The city does not impose a public service tax on water, but it has a communications services tax rate that is higher than average at 5.82%.

24. Jacksonville

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 24 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 892,064 (1st)

County: Duval

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,833

Property Taxes in Jacksonville

The overall local tax burden in Florida's largest city isn't too bad. Property taxes in Jacksonville are slightly below the midpoint for our list. For 2017, the average property tax rate in the city was $900 per $100,000 of home value. So, for a $250,000 home in Jacksonville, the owner will owe about $2,250 per year in real property taxes.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Jacksonville

Sales and gasoline taxes are below average in Jacksonville, too. The city's combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%. That's the second-lowest sales tax rate that we're seeing on our list. Jacksonville's combined state and local gas tax is only 32.025 cents per gallon. That's the lowest gas tax rate in our rankings.

Utility Taxes in Jacksonville

Utility taxes are high in Jacksonville, though. That's what's keeping the city in the middle of the pack as far as local taxes go. The city's public service tax on electricity is 10%, which is the highest electricity tax on our list. The public service tax on water in Jacksonville is also at 10%, which is the second-highest water tax rate in this list. Plus, the city's 5.82% communications tax is above average.

23. Hollywood

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 23 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 153,625 (12th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,813

Property Taxes in Hollywood

At $873 per $100,000 in home value, Hollywood's 2017 average property tax rate is lower than our list's property tax midpoint. For a $250,000 home, that comes out to about $2,182 per year in property taxes. That's relatively good news for residents.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Hollywood

When it comes to sales and gasoline taxes, there's both good news and bad news for Hollywood residents. The combined state and local sales tax rate is on the low end at 7% (second-lowest sales tax rate for cities on our list). However, the city's combined state and local gas tax is steep at 38.025 cents per gallon (highest gas tax in our rankings).

Utility Taxes in Hollywood

Hollywood has a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate for our list) and a 10% public service tax on water (second-highest rate). The Hollywood communications services tax is 5.72%, which is a typical rate for the cities and towns in our rankings.

22. Miami Gardens

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 22 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 113,743 (19th)

County: Miami-Dade

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,790

Property Taxes in Miami Gardens

Property tax rates in Miami Gardens are below average for the 50 largest Florida cities and towns ranked here. In 2017, the average rate in the city was $870 per $100,000 in home value. That gets you a property tax bill of about $2,176 each year if you own a $250,000 home in Miami Gardens.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Miami Gardens

Sales taxes in Miami Gardens aren't too bad. The combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%, which is the second-lowest rate that we're seeing on our list. Taxes on gasoline are a bit high, though. The combined state and local gas tax is 36.025 cents per gallon, which is the second-highest gas tax rate imposed by the Florida cities being ranked here.

Utility Taxes in Miami Gardens

Like many of the other cities discussed here, Miami Gardens has a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate for our list), a 10% public service tax on water (second-highest rate) and a 5.72% communications services tax (average for our list).

21. Kendall

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 21 of 50 (Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 73,805 (42nd)

County: Miami-Dade

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,760

Property Taxes in Kendall

The average property tax rate in Kendall for 2017 was below average at only $859 per $100,000 in home value. For a $250,000 home, that means yearly property taxes would amount to about $2,146.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Kendall

Combined state and local rates for the sales tax (7%) and gasoline tax (36.025 cents per gallon) in Kendall are mixed. The sales tax rate is the second-lowest sales tax rate showing up on in our rankings, while the gas tax rate is the second-highest gas tax rate on our list.

Utility Taxes in Kendall

Taxes on electricity and water in Kendall are above average. There's a 10% public service tax on electricity, which is the highest rate in our rankings. There's also a 10% public service tax on water, which is the second-highest rate in our survey. However, the city's 5.72% communications services tax is about average.

20. Sunrise





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 20 of 50 (Below-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 94,313 (27th)

County: Broward

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,754

Property Taxes in Sunrise

Sunrise is the first of our "below-average tax burden" cities. For this location, the not-so-bad overall ranking starts with relatively taxpayer-friendly property tax rates. The 2017 average property tax rate in Sunrise was $849 per $100,000 in home value. That means property tax bills on our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home in Sunrise would cost about $2,123 per year, which shouldn't hurt too much.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Sunrise

Sunrise is one of those "mixed bag" cities when it comes to sales and gasoline taxes. The combined state and local sales tax rate in the city is 7%, which is the second-lowest sales tax rates on our list. On the other hand, the city's combined state and local gas tax is 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest gas tax rate in our rankings.

Utility Taxes in Sunrise

Sunrise is also one of those Florida cities with a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate for our list), a 10% public service tax on water (second-highest rate) and a 5.72% communications services tax (common rate).

19. The Villages

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 19 of 50 (Below-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 79,620 (39th)

County: Sumter

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,750

Property Taxes in The Villages

The Villages has an overall tax burden that is below average, despite having above-average property tax rates. In 2017, the average property tax rate in The Villages was $983 per $100,000 in home value. That means the owner of a $250,000 home in The Villages pays about $2,457 per year in property taxes.

Sales and Gas Taxes in The Villages

Reasonable sales and gasoline tax rates help bring The Villages' overall local tax burden down. The combined state and local sales tax is 7%, which is the second-lowest sales tax rate appearing in our rankings. The combined gas tax is 33.025¢ per gallon, which is the second-lowest gas tax rate you'll see on our list.

Utility Taxes in The Villages

Low (or no) utility taxes offset high property taxes in The Villages, too. There is no public service tax on electricity or water service, and the local communications services tax is only 2.34%--that's the second-lowest rate found in Florida's 50 largest locales.

18. Brandon

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 18 of 50 (Below-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 121,190 (17th)

County: Hillsborough

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,738

Property Taxes in Brandon

Brandon residents don't pay too much in property taxes. In 2017, Brandon had a below-average property tax rate when compared with the other Florida locations on our list--$860 per $100,000 in home value. That equates to a $2,151 annual property tax bill for a $250,000 home.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Brandon

The sales tax in Brandon is high, but the gasoline tax is below average. The combined state and local sales tax in Brandon is a whopping 8.5%, which is the highest sales tax rate in our rankings. However, combined state and local gas taxes in Brandon are only 33.025 cents per gallon, which is the second-lowest gas tax rate on our list.

Utility Taxes in Brandon

Residents won't mind the utility taxes in Brandon (at least not too much). There are no public service taxes imposed on electric or water service. Plus, the 5.4% local communications services tax is the fifth-lowest such tax rate in our standings.

17. Lakeland

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 17 of 50 (Below-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 108,051 (24th)

County: Polk

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,721

Property Taxes in Lakeland

The property tax rate in Lakeland is relatively low--$820 in 2017 for every $100,000 in home value, on average. So, for a $250,000 home in Lakeland, the yearly property tax bill should come to about $2,051.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Lakeland

Sales taxes are below average in Lakeland, too. Unfortunately, though, gasoline taxes are not. The combined state and local sales tax rate in the city is 7%. That's the second-lowest sales tax rate in our rankings. As for gas taxes, the city's combined state and local tax rate is 38.025 cents per gallon. That ranks as the highest gas tax rate in our survey.

Utility Taxes in Lakeland

Lakeland's utility taxes are high, too. The city's public service tax on electricity is 10% (highest rate), and the public service tax on water is 10% as well (second-highest rate on our list). Then there's the local communications services tax. It's 7.03%, which is the highest such rate out of all 50 of the locations we ranked.

16. Largo





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 16 of 50 (Below-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 84,768 (35th)

County: Pinellas

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,715

Property Taxes in Largo

Largo generally has below-average local tax rates, except when it comes to taxes on utilities. For 2017, the average property tax rate in Largo was $845 per $100,000 in home value. That's below average for our list. This means the owner of a $250,000 home in Largo would pay about $2,112 in real property taxes each year.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Largo

The combined state and local sales tax rate in Largo is 7%, which is the second-lowest sales tax rate in our list. The city's combined gas tax is 33.025 cents per gallon, which is also the second-lowest rate we're seeing for the 50 largest Florida locations.

Utility Taxes in Largo

As we noted above, utility taxes in Largo are above average. First, we have the city's 10% public service tax on electricity (highest electricity tax rate on our list). Then we have the 10% public service tax on water (second-highest water tax rate). Finally, we have Largo's 6.22% communications services tax, which is the seventh-highest rate in our rankings.

15. Daytona Beach

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 15 of 50 (Below-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 68,055 (50th)

County: Volusia

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,708

Property Taxes in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach, the smallest city on our list, had a middle-of-the-road property tax rate in 2017 at $877 per $100,000 in home value, on average. At that rate, the annual property tax bill for a $250,000 home in the city would be about $2,194.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Daytona Beach

Sales taxes are low in Daytona Beach--a combined state and local rate of only 6.5%. That's the lowest rate among Florida's 50 largest cities and towns. On the other hand, gasoline taxes in Daytona Beach are high--38.025 cents per gallon when state and local gas taxes are combined. That's the highest gas tax rate in our rankings.

Utility Taxes in Daytona Beach

The local public service tax on electricity in Daytona Beach is 10%, which is the highest rate for electricity in our rankings. However, the city does not have a public service tax on water services. In addition, the local communications services tax in Daytona Beach is only 5.52%, which is one of the lower rates you'll see for the locales in our rankings.

14. Town 'n' Country

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 14 of 50 (Below-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 89,143 (32nd)

County: Hillsborough

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,692

Property Taxes in Town 'n' Country

At $842 per $100,000 of home value, Town 'n' Country had a very reasonable average property tax rate in 2017. Based on that rate, the owner of a $250,000 home in Town 'n' Country could expect to pay about $2,105 per year in real property taxes on the home.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Town 'n' Country

Town 'n' Country's overall tax ranking would be much lower if its sales tax rate weren't so high. At 8.5%, the combined state and local sales tax rate is the highest rate you'll see in our rankings. Gasoline taxes, however, are lower than average in Town 'n' Country--33.025 cents per gallon in state and local taxes, which is the second-lowest gas tax rate appearing on our 50-city list.

Utility Taxes in Town 'n' Country

Utility taxes are low in Town 'n' Country, which helps offset the high sales tax. First, there are no public service taxes on electric or water service. Plus, the local communications services tax is near the bottom at only 5.4%.

13. Orlando

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 13 of 50 (Below Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 280,258 (4th)

County: Orange

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,665

Property Taxes in Orlando

In Orlando, the average property tax rate in 2017 ran about $864 per $100,000 in home value. For our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home in the city, property taxes would come to about $2,159 per year at that rate. That's below average when compared with the other largest Florida cities and towns.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Orlando

There's some taxpayer magic going on for both the sales tax and gas tax in Orlando, which are at the lowest levels seen in our rankings. The combined state and local sales tax rate is only 6.5%, while the total state and local tax on gasoline is only 32.025 cents per gallon.

Utility Taxes in Orlando

Overall, local utility taxes in Orlando are on the high end. Both the public service tax on electric service and water service are at the 10% rate, which are the highest and second-highest rates on our list, respectively, for those taxes on those services. The local communications services tax is on the low end, though. It's only 5.52%.

12. Tampa

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 12 of 50 (Below-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 385,423 (3rd)

County: Hillsborough

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,629

Property Taxes in Tampa

Property taxes are relatively low in the Sunshine State's third-largest city, but high sales and utility taxes keep Tampa out of our list's top 10. In 2017, property taxes in the city averaged only $725 per $100,000 in home value. That means the owner of a $250,000 home in Tampa will owe about $1,811 in real property taxes annually.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Tampa

The combined state and local sales tax rate in Tampa is 8.5%, which is the highest sales tax rate on our list. Gasoline taxes are more reasonable. The combined state and local gas tax rate in the city is 33.025 cents per gallon. That's the second-lowest gas tax rate in our survey.

Utility Taxes in Tampa

There's a 10% local public service tax on electric service in Tampa. That's the highest rate for that tax on our list. Tampa also imposes a 10% public service tax on water, which is the second-highest water tax rate. The city's communications services tax is high, too. At 6.62%, it's the third-highest rate for that tax among Florida's 50-largest cities and towns.

11. Palm Coast

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 11 of 50 (Below-Average Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 88,394 (34th)

County: Flagler

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,502

Property Taxes in Palm Coast

Palm Coast had a below-average property tax rate for 2017. With an average rate of $841 per $100,000 in home value, the owner of a $250,000 home in the city would owe about $2,102 in real property taxes per year.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Palm Coast

Sales and gasoline taxes in Palm Coast are below average, too. At 7%, the combined state and local sales tax is the second-lowest rate appearing in our survey. The city's combined state and local gas tax is 33.025 cents per gallon, which is also the second-lowest rate for that tax you'll see on our list.

Utility Taxes in Palm Coast

There are no local public service taxes on electric and water service in Palm Coast. However, the city's communications services tax is on the high end at 5.92%.

10. St. Petersburg

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 10 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 263,252 (5th)

County: Pinellas

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,481

Property Taxes in St. Petersburg

We start our top-10 portion of the rankings with Florida's fifth-largest city--St. Petersburg. The city's designation as a "low tax burden" location is driven by low property taxes. In 2017, the average property tax rate in St. Petersburg was $751 per $100,000 of home value. Doing the math, that comes to about $1,878 in annual property taxes for a home in the city worth $250,000.

Sales and Gas Taxes in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg's sales and gas taxes are reasonable, too. The combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%, which is the second-lowest rate on our list. The city's combined state and local tax on gasoline comes in at 33.025 cents per gallon. That's also the second-lowest rate in our survey.

Utility Taxes in St. Petersburg

Utility taxes in St. Petersburg are high, though. There's a 10% municipal public service tax on electricity (highest electricity tax rate on our list) and a 10% city public service tax on water (second-highest water tax rate). In addition, St. Petersburg's 6.22% communications services tax is one of the highest rates in our rankings.

9. Deltona





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 9 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 90,743 (30th)

County: Volusia

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,479

Property Taxes in Deltona

By our count, Deltona has one of the 10 lowest property taxes out of the 50-largest Florida cities. In 2017, the average property tax rate in the city was $774 per $100,000 of home value. That comes to $1,934 per year for our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home in Deltona.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Deltona

Sales taxes are low in Deltona, but gas taxes are high. At 6.5%, the combined state and local sales tax rate in Deltona is the lowest sales tax rate in our rankings. In contrast, the combined tax rate for gasoline is the highest such rate on our list at 38.025 cents per gallon.

Utility Taxes in Deltona

Although there is no municipal public service tax on water, other utility taxes are high in Deltona. The city's 10% public service tax on electric service is the highest on our list, and the 6.52% local communications tax is the fifth-highest rate among the state's 50 largest cities and towns.

8. Melbourne

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 8 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 82,003 (36th)

County: Brevard

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,400

Property Taxes in Melbourne

Melbourne's ranking in our top 10 starts with the city's low property tax rates. In 2017, Melbourne's average property tax rate was $735 per $100,000 of home value. For a $250,000 home, that equals $1,838 in tax payments per year.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Melbourne

Sales and gasoline taxes are favorable in Melbourne, too. At 7%, the city's combined state and local sales tax rate is the second-lowest sales tax rate we encountered. The combined state and local gas tax in Melbourne--32.025 cents per gallon--is the lowest gas tax rate appearing in our list.

Utility Taxes in Melbourne

There's no public service tax on water in Melbourne, either. However, there is a 10% municipal public service tax on electricity. That's the highest rate for an electric services tax in our rankings. There's also a 6.53% local communications tax. That's the fourth-highest rate on our list for that tax.

7. Hialeah

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 7 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 239,682 (6th)

County: Miami-Dade

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,388

Property Taxes in Hialeah

Local taxes in Hialeah are all over the place: Property taxes are low, sales and gas taxes are mixed, and utility taxes are high. Overall, however, the city's extremely low property taxes generally offset its other, higher taxes. The city's 2017 average rate was only $702 per $100,000 in home value. That comes out to $1,755 per year for a $250,000 home.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Hialeah

The combined state and local sales tax rate in Hialeah is 7%, which is the second-lowest rate on our list. The city's combined gasoline tax--36.025 cents per gallon--is the second-highest rate in our rankings.

Utility Taxes in Hialeah

Hialeah imposes a 10% public service tax on electricity (highest rate on our list) and a 10% public service tax on water (second-highest rate). It also levies a 6.37% tax on communications services (sixth-highest rate).

6. Kissimmee

Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 6 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 71,103 (45th)

County: Osceola

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,324

Property Taxes in Kissimmee

Only two Florida cities on our list have more taxpayer-friendly property tax rates than Kissimmee. In 2017, the average rate in the city was $662 per $100,000 in home value. That rate translates into a $1,656 annual property tax bill for a $250,000 home in the city.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Kissimmee

Unfortunately, the low property tax rate is offset by high sales and gas taxes. The combined state and local sales tax rate in Kissimmee is 7.5%, which is the second-highest rate in our rankings. The city's combined tax rate on gasoline is the highest seen on our list at 38.025 cents per gallon.

Utility Taxes in Kissimmee

Taxes in Kissimmee on electric and water services are slightly lower than what other Florida cities and towns on our list charge. Instead of a 10% tax, which is the rate used by most locales that impose these taxes, Kissimmee's public service taxes on electricity and water are each levied at an 8% rate. However, the local communications services tax is high at 6.02%.

5. Pine Hills





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 5 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 76,847 (41st)

County: Orange

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,272

Property Taxes in Pine Hills

On average, Pine Hills residents paid only $709 per $100,000 in home value for property taxes in 2017. That translates into an annual tax bill of only $1,773 on a home worth $250,000. That's the fifth-lowest amount for the Sunshine State's 50 most populous places to live.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Pine Hills

Sales and gasoline taxes in Pine Hills are low as well. The combined state and local sales tax rate there is 6.5%, which is the lowest rate in our rankings. Likewise, the combined tax on gasoline is 32.025 cents per gallon, which is also the lowest rate for that tax you'll find on our list.

Utility Taxes in Pine Hills

Local public service taxes on electric and water service are high in Pine Hills, though. Each tax is imposed at a 10% rate. For this report, that's the highest tax rate for electric services and the second-highest for water services. But the local communications services tax in Pine Hills is only 5.28%. That's tied for the fourth-lowest tax in our rankings.

4. Spring Hill





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 4 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 113,508 (20th)

County: Hernando

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,267

Property Taxes in Spring Hill

The lowest sales and utility taxes are behind Spring Hill's fourth-lowest overall local tax ranking. Property taxes aren't bad, either. Spring Hill's average rate for 2017 of $802 per $100,000 of home value is well below average for our list. For our hypothetical couple's $250,000 home, that comes to about $2,005 in property taxes per year.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Spring Hill

The sales tax rate is Spring Hill is only 6.5% when you combine state and local taxes. That's the lowest sales tax rate on our list of the 50-largest Florida locations. Unfortunately, high gas taxes in Spring Hill cut into the overall tax savings from the low sales tax rate. The combined state and local gasoline tax is 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest rate in our rankings.

Utility Taxes in Spring Hill

There are no local public service taxes on electric and water service in Spring Hill. Plus, the local communications services tax is only 2.14%, which is the lowest rate for all 50 locales that we're grading.

3. Lehigh Acres

Courtesy of Glenkoz via Wikimedia Commons





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 3 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 132,618 (15th)

County: Lee

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,216

Property Taxes in Lehigh Acres

Every local tax in Lehigh Acres is low, except the gas tax. The average property tax rate in 2017 was just $761 per $100,000 in home value. That's one of the 10 lowest property tax rates on our list, and it comes to $1,902 in taxes per year on a $250,000 home.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Lehigh Acres

The combined state and local sales tax in Lehigh Acres is only 6.5%, which is the lowest sales tax rate in our rankings. However, as mentioned above, the combined state and local tax on gasoline is steep at 38.025 cents per gallon, which is the highest rate on our list.

Utility Taxes in Lehigh Acres

There are no public service taxes in Lehigh Acres on electric or water service, and the local communications services tax is only 3.91% (third-lowest rate in our rankings).

2. Poinciana

Courtesy of elisfkc via Wikimedia Commons





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 2 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 71,694 (44th)

County: Osceola

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,205

Property Taxes in Poinciana

If you're looking for minimal local taxes in Florida, Poinciana might be the place for you. The locale's overall low tax burden begins with its puny average property tax rate--$628 per $100,000 of home value in 2017. At that rate, you can expect a yearly property tax bill of only $1,571 on a $250,000 home. That's the second-lowest amount of all 50 locations evaluated in this report.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Poinciana

Poinciana could have claimed the top spot on our list if it had lower sales and gas tax rates. The combined state and local sales tax rate is 7.5%, which is the second-highest sales tax rate appearing in our survey. The combined tax on gasoline is actually the highest rate in our rankings at 38.025 cents per gallon.

Utility Taxes in Poinciana

The local public service tax on electricity in Poinciana is only 8%, which is the second-lowest rate for the cities and towns we're evaluating. There is no local public service tax on water. The local communications services tax is on the high end, though, at 6.02%.

1. Palm Bay





Kiplinger's Florida Tax Ranking: 1 of 50 (Low Tax Burden)

Population (Rank): 111,660 (21st)

County: Brevard

Estimated Annual Local Taxes: $3,145

Property Taxes in Palm Bay

Palm Bay has the lowest overall local tax burden of the 50 largest cities and towns in Florida! The city owes its most taxpayer-friendly status to an average property tax rate in 2017 of only $625 per $100,000 in home value. So, for a $250,000 home in Palm Bay, the annual property tax bill is only about $1,562. That's the lowest amount in our rankings.

Sales and Gas Taxes in Palm Bay

The city's sales and gas taxes are low, too. The combined state and local sales tax rate is 7%, which is the second-lowest rate on our list. Plus, the city's combined tax on gasoline--32.025 cents per gallon--is the lowest gas tax rate you'll see in this report.

Utility Taxes in Palm Bay

The only problem with local taxes in Palm Bay is the taxes on utilities. The city's public service tax on electricity is 10%, which is the highest such tax on our list. The public service tax on water in Palm Bay is also at 10%, which is the second-highest water tax rate we saw. Plus, the city's 5.82% communications tax is above average for our rankings.

About Our Methodology

Our rankings are based on information collected from various sources. We then use that information to compare the local tax situation for a hypothetical couple living in each of the 50 most populous cities, towns and census-designated places in Florida (based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau). Consistent use of the data throughout the process is key to determining our rankings.

We used the following local taxes for our comparison: property tax, sales tax, gasoline tax, public service tax (electricity and water) and communications services tax. Other local taxes may be imposed in the locations evaluated, but the listed taxes were determined to be the most relevant, impactful and widespread local taxes in Florida.

Hypothetical Taxpayers

The local tax estimates are for a hypothetical couple. The hypothetical couple's combined income was set at $62,870, which is the average total income per Florida return based on the latest IRS data available.

Basis of Rankings

The actual rankings are based on each location's "Estimated Annual Local Taxes." This amount appears at the top of each slide along with other general information.

"Estimated Annual Local Taxes" are the total of the location's estimated local property, sales, gas, public service (electricity and water) and communications services taxes. These components are explained in more detail below.

Property Tax

The local property tax rates described in the slides are based on 2017 data for median real property taxes paid and median home values from the U.S. Census Bureau. A formula using this information and the described rates was used to calculate the estimated property tax amounts.

To make it easier to compare property taxes from one Florida location to another, estimated property tax bills are provided for each location for a $250,000 home. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Florida median home value in 2017 was $214,000. This figure was rounded up to $250,000 for our rankings.

Sales Tax

The local sales tax rates reported are based on information from the Florida Department of Revenue. The rates cited include the statewide 6% sales tax plus the additional local tax. The rates are those in effect as of January 1, 2019.

The estimated sales tax amounts included in the "Estimated Annual Local Taxes" total were generated using the IRS's Sales Tax Deduction Calculator. The calculator estimates the amount of sales tax actually paid by a taxpayer based on income, family size and zip code.

Gas Tax

The local gasoline tax rates reported are based on information from the Florida Department of Revenue. The rates are those in effect as of January 1, 2019.

Additional data from the U.S. Energy Information Association and U.S. Census Bureau was used to estimated total gasoline consumption for our hypothetical couple.

Electric, Water and Communications Services Taxes

The local public service tax (imposed on electric and water service) and communications services tax rates reported are based on information from the Florida Department of Revenue. Examples of taxable communications services include, but are not limited to, cable and satellite television; video and music streaming; telephone, including voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP); mobile communications; and similar services. The rates are those in effect as of January 1, 2019.

Additional data from Circle of Blue, U.S. Energy Information Association and various phone, internet and TV service providers was used to estimate total electric, water and communication costs for our hypothetical couple.

