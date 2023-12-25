Is Florida's anti-WOKE investment policy helping retirees? Outlook cloudy. | Letters

Retirees lose out on Florida investments

Thank you for keeping your readers informed about the financial status of Florida. I feel this is important due to the questionable laws mentioned that have been passed to empower government to pay for Republican political perks, such as Florida’s State Guard and school vouchers. One very important source of state expenditure is the Florida Retirement System. Apparently, these funds, upon which state workers rely in retirement, have been allocated to companies that are non-WOKE, thanks to HB 3.

If reputable firms, such as BlackRock, Apple, Pepsi, Disney, Verizon or Pay Pal are conscious of the environment, hire a diverse workforce, treat workers fairly, or do not engage with companies that use child labor, they are way too WOKE for state retirement funds. Who is (Gov. Ron DeSantis) to determine where our retirement funds are invested? According to Michael Katz’s January 2023 report as Chief Investment Officer, Florida’s pension fund lost $14 billion dollars in fiscal 2022. The same author stated that a Harvard Business School study found that ESG fund returns were no better or worse the non-ESG investing strategies. Voters should think about Florida’s future risks.

Nancy Knowlton, Boynton Beach

Florida's future fiscal security depends on today's state spending decisions.

Our View: Editorial: Don't further punish Florida state, local government retirees

DeSantis' 'good message' ignores harsh reality

Re Frank Cerabino's "Good Message" column: Gov. DeSantis stated, “I think as president I'll be somebody that will promote a culture of life but I'm going to help those local and state folks be able to do a better job to deliver the good message."Two weeks ago, Kate Cox, was forced to flee Texas to obtain a legal abortion after her fetus was diagnosed with trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal abnormality that can lead to severe heart, neural and digestive disabilities and her OBGYN concluded that a dilation-and-evacuation abortion was medically recommended to preserve Cox’s health and future fertility. A circuit judge agreed, and issued a temporary restraining order preventing Texas from prosecuting the doctor. The Texas Supreme Court overruled the judge, stating that Texas law allowed abortion only to save the mother, not for fetal abnormalities. One wonders if Ms. Cox had received DeSantis' “good message,” would she have changed her mind?

Richard Handelsman, West Palm Beach

Authoritarian Trump means what he says

The letter "Authoritarian Trump Means What He Says" is right on target. Only 85 years ago, more than six million Jews were slaughtered by a madman. As recently as last month, we heard the madman's exact words spoken by that Republican presidential candidate. This is not an existential threat. This is real. To continue with the letter writer's thought, a man with a "MAGA-phone" tells you what he wants to do, believe him. Listen to what the politicians actually say. Our freedoms, our lives, our existence are at stake. I urge you to pay close attention to what's happening here.

Joel A. Elin, Lake Worth

The Palm Beach Post is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions. Please send your views to letters@pbpost.com or by mail to Letters to the Editor, The Palm Beach Post, 2751 S, Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach 33405. Letters are subject to editing, must not exceed 200 words and include your name, address and daytime phone number. We only published names and cities with the letters.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: State government retirees lose out on Florida investment policies