Florida's best: 9 top lists of places to go, things to do if you plan to visit or move here

With the Gulf of Mexico on one side, the Atlantic Ocean on the other, a warm year-round climate and 825 miles of white-sand beaches, Florida has much to offer residents and visitors alike.

Florida's top-rated beaches, average annual temperatures in the 70s and major theme parks make it the perfect vacation destination. A lack of state income tax along with a good economy and quality of life persuade many to move to the Sunshine State.

Choosing the best places to visit or live is a difficult task.

Here are 9 examples highlighting some of the best places and things to do that Florida has to offer, according to travel magazine Travel + Leisure:

9 best places to live in Florida

If the average median list price for homes the Sunshine State – a pricey $435,000 compared to $389,967 nationwide – is no deterrent, Florida may be the place for you.

The high quality of life, lack of state income tax and low unemployment rate along with the state's abundance of natural beauty and numerous attractions may make up for it, according to Travel + Leisure.

The New York-based travel magazine named these 9 locales the best places to live in Florida:

Miami

West Palm Beach

Jacksonville

Tampa

Cape Coral

Orlando

The Villages

Ocala

Lake City

This island was named one of Florida's best hidden gems and best small beach town

The magazine named Gasparilla Island, a Gulf Coast barrier island separated from the mainland by Charlotte Harbor and Pine Island Sound, one of Florida's best hidden gems and the state's best small beach town.

"Ideal for a family vacation, romantic getaway, or girls weekend, this low-key barrier island on the southwest coast of the Sunshine State is a splendid place for catching rays, collecting shells, swimming, snorkeling, fishing, and leisurely strolling along the seaside. It’s also steeped in Florida folklore. Legend has it, the island was named after the mythical Spanish swashbuckler José Gaspar (nicknamed Gasparilla), who terrorized the waters during Florida’s second Spanish period," the magazine noted.

9 best beach towns in Florida

Florida is famous for its beautiful beaches and its charming seaside towns offer something for everyone. From family-friendly vibes to vibrant nightlife scenes, these spots have it all.

Here are the top 9 Florida beach towns, ranked by Travel + Leisure:

10 best islands in Florida

There are more than 4,000 islands of 10 acres or more around Florida. But not all are created equal.

From popular spots to little-known hideaways, here's Travel + Leisure's list of the top 10 islands in the Sunshine State:

Best family resorts in Florida

The Breakers in Palm Beach

Thinking of heading to Florida for a family vacation? From laid-back to luxury, there are tons of resorts to choose from.

Here are the best 21 ranked, according to Travel + Leisure:

The Breakers, Palm Beach Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Orlando Westgate River Ranch Resort and Rodeo, River Ranch PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Key Largo The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Aventura The Ritz-Carlton, Naples The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection, St. Petersburg The Don CeSar, St. Pete Beach Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, Vero Beach Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, Riviera Beach Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Kissimmee Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, Islamorada JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Marco Island Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale Baker’s Cay Resort, Key Largo The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes, Orlando Beach Place Guesthouses, Cocoa Beach Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach, Sunny Isles Beach

Best place to go surfing in Florida

A young surfer attempts to ride a wave while getting surfing lessons in New Smyrna Beach, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

New Smyrna Beach, located in Volusia County on Florida's east coast, was named the best place for surfing in the Sunshine State for "the most consistent surf break in Florida."

Along with some of the most plentiful wave breaks on the East Coast, New Smyrna Beach offers 17 miles of white sandy beaches and a vibrant dining scene.

Best city to move to

Beachgoers enjoy temperatures in the mid-70s and a slight cloud cover at the Naples Pier in Naples on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

A Southwest Florida city was honored for being one of the best cities to move to in the U.S.

Naples, known for its pristine beaches, world-class golf courses and luxury living, got the nod.

Here are some of the reasons Naples is the place to go, according to Travel + Leisure:

With more people working remotely than ever, Naples has quickly become the primary home of many urbanites relocating from cities such as Chicago and New York City. In fact, it now holds the title of the safest place to live, according to a recent U.S. News survey, and is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, attracting not just retirees but also younger couples.

It's easier to get around Naples than other Florida cities like West Palm Beach on the other side of the state,

Naples Municipal Airport is only 10 minutes from downtown by car and also is known for embracing private jets and charter flights.

Naples has some of the best restaurants not just in the country but in the world. And Fifth Ave. South and Waterside Shops are home to some of the best designer shopping.

Top things to do in the Florida Keys

Home to the only living coral reef in the continental U.S. and famous for being a diving, snorkeling and fishing destination, the Florida Keys are a chain of islands stretching about 125 miles off the state's southeast coast.

While the Keys are known for laid-back island vibes, there's lots to do and see.

Here are the top 27 things to do:

15 best things to do in Jacksonville

The downtown Jacksonville, Florida skyline.

Jacksonville is Florida's most populous city. Located in the northeastern part of the state along the St. Johns River, Jacksonville boasts 22 miles of beaches and an extensive park system.

Here are the top 15 things to do in Jacksonville, according to locals:

