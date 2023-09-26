Florida's new death penalty law for child rape goes into effect Sunday. What to know

A new Florida law is slated to go into effect on Sunday that would allow judges to impose the death penalty when sentencing people convicted of the rape of a child age 12 or under.

The bill, HB 1297, was signed into law on May 2 and will be just one of nearly 40 other new laws that will go into effect at the same time.

During a May 1 bill-signing event in Brevard County, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the measure is “for the protection of children.”

“Unfortunately, in our society, we have very heinous sex crimes that are committed against children under the age of 12 years old,” DeSantis said. “These are really the worst of the worst. The perpetrators of these crimes are often serial offenders.”

HB 1297 allows a jury by a vote of at least 8-4 to recommend a death sentence for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12. It passed out of the Legislature with support from both parties in both chambers. Only three Democrats and two Republicans voted against the legislation in the Senate.

Here’s what to know about HB 1297.

What is Florida HB 1297?

Florida House Bill 1297 amends Florida Statutes Section 794.011 to authorize the use of death for capital sexual battery offenses when an adult commits sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old.

Sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age, or attempted sexual battery that causes injury to the sexual organs of the child, committed by a person who is in a position of familial or custodial authority is also a capital offense.

Florida courts will have a separate sentencing procedure to determine death sentence

Florida HB 1297 creates Section 921.1425 that requires courts to conduct a separate sentencing procedure to determine whether or not a defendant convicted of a capital sexual battery offense should be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

Here’s what that looks like:

A jury must unanimously find at least two aggravating factors beyond a reasonable doubt for the defendant to be eligible for a death sentence.

The bill creates aggravating factors and mitigating circumstances that are customized to a capital sexual battery crime, for the jury’s consideration in arriving at a sentencing recommendation.

If at least eight jurors determine that the defendant should be sentenced to death, the jury’s recommendation must be a sentence of death. If fewer than eight jurors determine that the defendant should be sentenced to death, the jury’s recommendation to the court must be a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The court has the discretion to enter a death sentence or a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if the jury recommends a sentence of death in the capital sexual battery case.

The prosecutor must present evidence of two or more aggravating factors before victim impact evidence may be introduced and argued by the prosecutor.

The court must enter a written sentencing order regardless of the sentence imposed by the court. The order must include the reasons for not accepting the jury’s recommended sentence, if applicable.

The State may appeal if the circuit court fails to comply with the new sentencing procedures for capital sexual battery.

