Florida's death row threshold is now the lowest in the country. What you need to know:

Florida now has the lowest threshold for imposing the death penalty in the country, following Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of a new bill on April 20, 2023. The bill allows juries to recommend a death sentence with an 8-to-4 vote, a change from the previous requirement of a unanimous decision from all 12 jurors. This change has sparked a renewed debate about the use of capital punishment in the state.

The new law differs from Florida's previous law, which required a unanimous decision from a jury in order to recommend the death penalty. Supporters of the new law argue that it will make it easier for prosecutors to seek justice for victims and their families, while opponents worry that it will lead to more wrongful convictions and executions.

The governor's office said parents of the victims of the Parkland shooting joined DeSantis as he signed SB 450.

The bill received some bipartisan support from Florida lawmakers and some families of the victims of the Parkland shooting who felt that the man who killed 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 got off too easy after a Broward County jury rejected the death penalty months before.

What is Florida’s death penalty law?

Florida's death penalty law allows for the execution of individuals who have been convicted of certain crimes. Prosecutors trying capital felony cases can seek the death penalty after a jury unanimously agrees to convict a defendant — this part of the process remains unchanged. Under the new law, once eligible, prosecutors must convince eight of the 12 jurors that the defendant deserves the death penalty.

If that threshold isn’t met, the jury’s recommendation will be a life sentence. The decision then moves to a trial judge who will issue the same decision. If a jury recommends the death sentence, the trial judge then has the discretion to determine if they will issue a death or life sentence. The judge must then justify their reasoning in a written order.

What crimes get the death penalty in Florida?

A prosecution can only seek the death penalty after the conviction of a capital felony.

As defined in Florida Statute 921.141 (6), the court will consider a list of aggravating factors such as whether the defendant knowingly created a risk of death to people, whether the crime happened while also committing or attempting to commit robbery, sexual assault, burglary or other serious felonies and more.

What forms of execution does Florida use?

In 1923, the Florida Legislature passed a law replacing hanging with the electric chair. An oak chair was built by prison inmates in that year.

Florida’s current three-legged electric chair, nicknamed “Old Sparky,” was built of oak by Florida Department of Corrections staff and installed at Florida State Prison in Raiford in 1999.

Legislation passed in 2000 allows for lethal injection as an alternative to the electric chair.

Where are Florida executions carried out?

Executions by lethal injection or electric chair are carried out at the execution chamber located at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

The executioner, a private citizen allowed to remain anonymous by state law, is paid $150 per execution.

When was Florida’s last execution?

The most recent execution in Florida was that of Louis Gaskin, 56, who was executed by lethal injection on April 12, 2023.

Known as the "Ninja killer," Gaskin was executed by lethal injection on April 12 for the 1989 double-murder of Palm Coast couple Robert and Georgette Sturmfels inside their home.

Donald David Dillbeck, 59, was executed by lethal injection on Feb. 23, 2023.

Dillbeck escaped from custody in 1990 while serving a life sentence for the 1979 killing of Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall. Two days after his escape, he fatally stabbed Faye Vann in Tallahassee and took her car. Dillbeck was sentenced to death for Vann’s murder in 1991 and was executed Feb. 23, 2023, by lethal injection.

Prior to Dillbeck's execution, Gary Ray Bowles, 57, died by lethal injection on Aug. 22, 2019. In 1996, a jury in Duval County recommended a death sentence for Bowles for the 1994 murder of Walter Hinton, of Jacksonville.

Bowles killed six gay men in three states during an eight-month period in 1994.

How many people are on death row in Florida and where are inmates held?

Florida’s Department of Corrections currently houses 297 death row inmates — 294 men and three women.

Men on death row are housed at Florida State Prison and Union Correctional Institution in Raiford. Women are housed at Lowell Annex in Lowell.

How many death row inmates has Florida executed?

From 1924 until May 1964, 196 executions were carried out in Florida. There were no executions from May 1964 until May 1976.

In 1972, the United States Supreme Court struck down the death penalty. Florida has carried out 101 executions since it was reinstated in 1976.

Last meal for Florida death row inmates

Prior to execution, death row inmates can request a last meal. The cost of food to prepare the last meal can’t exceed $40 and must be purchased locally, according to the FDC.

