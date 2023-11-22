Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law could be coming to workplaces next

Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law could be expanded to the workplace if a bill, HB 599, introduced by Republican lawmakers is passed during the 2024 Legislative session.

Florida state Rep. Ryan Chamberlin introduced the bill on Tuesday, which follows HB 1557 by prohibiting government employees or contractors from being required to use their colleagues’ preferred pronouns.

The bill goes further by prohibiting employees from being penalized on the “basis of deeply held religious or biology-based beliefs” and makes it unlawful to require employees to undergo training regarding sexual and gender identity and expression.

Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, officially called the Parental Rights in Education Act, was signed into law by DeSantis on March 28, 2022, and similarly prohibited instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms.

Here’s what to know about HB 599.

Overview of Florida’s HB 599

Here’s a broader overview of what Florida HB 599 would do:

Creates Section 110.1051 of Florida Statute with defined terms and an employment policy relating to an individual's sex

Specifies the applicability of the employment policy to certain employers, prohibiting mandatory use, provision, or solicitation of specific titles and pronouns by employees or contractors

Prohibits penalization or adverse actions against employees or contractors for not using certain titles and pronouns

Protects employees' deeply held religious or biology-based beliefs from being a basis for adverse personnel actions

Provides administrative and civil remedies for violations and grants authority to the Department of Management Services to create rules

Amends Section 760.10 of Florida Statute, making it an unlawful employment practice for nonprofit organizations and specific employers to mandate certain training, instruction, or activities as conditions for employment.

Defines "nonprofit organization"

Reenacts sections of Section 760.11 of Florida Statute pertaining to administrative and civil remedies to reflect the changes made in Section 760.10 of Florida Statute

Specifies the effective date of the act

Criticism against HB 599

Civil rights attorney and LGBTQ advocate Alejandra Caraballo posted on Twitter, now called X, that the new bill would prohibit nonprofits from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity at all, effectively banning all LGBTQ nonprofits from the state.

She then went on to point out that the bill’s vague language, like in HB 1557, creates many unknowns while having large penalties.

“What is ‘condition of employment and ‘other activity? The bill doesn’t say,” she wrote. “Just like the original "Don't Say Gay" they make vague terms with large penalties to chill speech. The intent is clear though, to eradicate LGBTQ people from public life.”

Equality Florida’s Senior Policy Advisor Carlos Guillermo Smith told Rolling Stone that the bill imposes “unprecedented government control over the work of nonprofit organizations disfavored by the DeSantis administration and goes far beyond its proposed regulation of pronouns to aggressively target the rights of transgender government employees to simply exist as themselves.”

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law?

The Parental Rights in Education Act, HB 1557, was signed into law by DeSantis on March 28, 2022. It prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms. The bill originally only targeted kindergarten through third grade, and limited similar discussions in higher grades to what is “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

How is the law enforced?

The NEA states that the bill required schools to create a complaint procedure that allowed parents to raise concerns they have about compliance with the law that the schools must internally resolve. Failure to do so would allow the parent to call on the Florida Department of Education to launch their investigation, at the school’s expense, or sue in court to obtain an injunction, damages and attorneys’ fees.

Education Week, which has covered K-12 education news since 1981, points out that the bill puts teachers who violate the law at risk of losing their credentials.

How has the bill impacted Florida schools?

The UCLA School of Law Williams Institute published a report in January on the bill’s impact on LGBTQ parents in Florida. Key takeaways from the report show that 88% of LGBTQ parents say they are very or somewhat worried about the effects of the bill on their children and families.

Those parents were afraid that the bill would negatively impact their children by encouraging a hostile school climate, restricting them from speaking freely about their families and even impacting their sense of legitimacy.

More than half of the surveyed parents considered moving out of the state, with 17% saying they’ve already taken steps to do so, and almost a quarter of the parents said they feared harassment by neighbors because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Associated Press reported in August 2022 that hateful references to LGBTQ people surged online after the bill passed.

The Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy groups, and the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit group that tracks online extremism, reported that references to pedophiles and “grooming” rose by more than 400% in the month following the bill’s passing.

