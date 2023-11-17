Florida's East Coast Swamped After Days of Heavy Rain

Flooding continued along Florida’s Atlantic coast on Friday, November 17, after heavy rains lashed the state starting on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said heavy rains would continue to affect communities along the central east coast of the state on Friday, with dangerous surf conditions also a concern.

This footage by Joel Albair shows flooding in Port Orange on Friday morning.

The Port Orange PD urged residents to exercise caution while driving, as floodwaters could lead to road closures. Credit: Joel Albair via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]