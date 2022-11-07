Florida's east coast under hurricane watch
A rare November hurricane watch has been posted along Florida's Atlantic coast. Subtropical storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida later this week.
The storm's projected path brings it to Florida's east coast by Wednesday night. Impacts include coastal flooding, high winds, rain and beach erosion.
Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week.
Where is Subtropical Storm Nicole heading?
Although Nicole is currently a subtropical storm in the Atlantic it still carries the risk of coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall for much of the southeastern U.S. coast including eastern Florida, and portions of the Bahamas this week.
Hurricane watch issued for our area as Subtropical Storm Nicole nears
Florida is in the forecast path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.
Here’s the latest on Subtropical Storm Nicole
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has a look at Subtropical Storm Nicole and its potential impacts on Florida this week.
The disturbance we're watching, called Invest 98-L, is now 200 miles north of Puerto Rico.
Several inches of rain are expected across Northeast Florida this week, but strong winds could magnify the effect on coastal areas.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Widespread coastal flooding, gusty winds, and heavy rain will begin along the Florida East Coast on Tuesday.
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said a major storm will hit the local area next week.
