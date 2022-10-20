Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why

After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday.

Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.

Here's K9 Tigor on Fort Myers Beach, proud to be involved with the #HurricaneIan recovery efforts with his handler and PCSO members. We will be deployed for as long as we're needed. Together, we will get through this. #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/afZQx6P7wH — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) October 19, 2022

This schedule was implemented by officials in an effort to speed up Fort Myers Beach’s recovery process after Hurricane Ian.

Related: Florida Warns Of Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Post-Ian

The recovery process

Fort Myers Beach experienced a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian which is why residents will only be able to access the beach on certain days of the week.

Mondays and Tuesdays will be reserved strictly for emergency personnel to have access.

When can residents and visitors have access to the beach?

People are allowed to cross one of the bridges to Fort Myers Beach between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The new plan is meant to make the recovery of the beach easier and expedite the cleanup process.

The only people allowed access to the beach are the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.

Related: Florida’s Airports Slowly Starting To Open After Hurricane Ian