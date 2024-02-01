Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys National Guard troops to Texas to aid its immigration efforts

A migrant attempts to cross the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, in September. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he will deploy members of the Florida National Guard to Texas to help that state with its immigration efforts. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he will deploy members of the Florida National Guard and State Guard to Texas to help that state with immigration issues at the southern border.

DeSantis' office said in a press statement Thursday that the forces were being deployed "to assist Texas in its efforts to stop the invasion at the southern border."

According to DeSantis' office, the deployment will involve about 1,000 personnel.

In 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot initiated "Operation Lone Star" to deter migration, eventually blocking access to routes and placing obstacles in the Rio Grande River.

In January, two children and an adult drowned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. When Homeland Security agents were informed of the situation by Mexican counterparts, the agents say they were blocked by members of Texas' Military Department.

"Our reinforcements will help Texas to add additional barriers, including razor wire along the border," DeSantis said, according to his office.

Later in January, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is allowed to order the removal of deadly razor wire that was placed along the border between Texas and Mexico.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Abbott still called the razor wire "an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages," in a post on X.