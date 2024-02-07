Florida's Joe Gruters in the mix for RNC chair as Ronna McDaniel expected to depart

Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters, of Sarasota, was reelected in August 2022, with the help of an endorsement from Donald Trump. He served as co-chair of Trump’s 2016 Florida campaign and has declared his support for Trump's 2024 run.

With Ronna McDaniel expected to step down soon as Republican National Committee chair, a Florida lawmaker who was an early supporter of former President Donald Trump is in the mix to replace her and lead the national GOP leading up to the 2024 election.

Sources close to Trump say he has floated Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters' name as a possible replacement for McDaniel, according to multiple media outlets, although another candidate is Trump's favorite.

“Whenever you’re even mentioned for something like that it’s pretty spectacular, but at the end of the day the president’s continuing to build his team so we can win in November and I support wherever he goes," Gruters said Wednesday.

Gruters is a former chair of the Florida GOP and Sarasota GOP who served in the Florida House before being elected to the state Senate. He is a certified public accountant who lost a race for RNC treasurer last year and currently is running to be Florida's national committeeman, representing the state on the RNC.

As Sarasota GOP chair, Gruters twice gave Trump the party's statesman of the year award. He backed his presidential campaign early during the 2016 cycle, when most leading Florida Republicans were supporting former Gov. Jeb Bush or U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Gruters went on to co-chair Trump's 2016 campaign in Florida. He endorsed Trump early last year when much of the Florida Legislature was backing Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.

North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley, however, is believed to be Trump's favorite to takeover as RNC chair, according to multiple media outlets.

The New York Times reported that McDaniel told Trump she will step down after South Carolina's presidential primary on Feb. 24. The party would then have to hold an election to select the next chair.

