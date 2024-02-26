Florida's legislature would do well to remember Gov. Reubin Askew as it debates ethics laws

By Lonnie Groot

Recently, the Daytona Beach News-Journal published renowned columnist Bill Cotterell’s explanation about how the Florida Legislature seems to be devoted to eviscerating Florida’s once revered ethics laws. In essence, he warned the citizens of Florida of the old bromide that “those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it.”

There once was a golden age in Florida government. It should not be forgotten. During the 1970s, under the leadership of Gov. Reubin Askew, Florida shed the era of Florida’s Pork Chop Gang or “good ole boy” system which controlled the Florida Legislature from post-Civil War time through the 1960s.

Judge Joseph W. Hatchett in May 1990 with former Gov. Reubin Askew, who first appointed him to the bench,

Askew was elected to serve as governor in 1970 as part of a remarkable wave of progressive politics and a desire for government reform. Askew led a bipartisan group of politicians who pursued and achieved that goal.

Sweeping reforms enacted

That included the enactment of judicial reform, legislative redistricting addressing constitutional requirements (at the time one-third of the state lying north of about Gainesville elected about two-thirds of the state’s legislators), race relations, and approval of the Sunshine Amendment by Florida voters mandating ethical standards in government while declaring that “public office is a public trust”.

In the 1970s, Florida Supreme Court justices were popularly elected. But a number of scandals threatened to topple the Court until public outrage led to profound reforms and fundamental changes in the way justices were seated. Those scandals led to the resignations of two Supreme Court justices and to the constitutional amendment providing for merit selection and retention of Florida appellate judges.

One justice abruptly retired after being filmed on an expensive junket to Las Vegas. It was disclosed that two other justices tried to fix cases in lower courts on behalf of campaign supporters and a fourth justice destroyed illegal evidence by shredding his copy of a document and flushing it down a toilet in his Supreme Court chambers.

Outside of the judicial branch, cabinet officials were indicted and embroiled in ethical issues, and state legislative and local officials operated in the dark with their finances and activities hidden from the public.

Demand ethical government and strong laws

Lessons from the past may not always ward off doom, but they can provide insights into the present and even into the future. A clarion call has been sounded to all Floridians to demand ethical government and strong ethics laws.

Do we want government in the sunshine or will we accept darkness in the halls of government with ethics merely being a thing to be scoffed at by those in power?

Lonnie N. Groot practices law in Daytona Beach Shores. He suggests that interested citizens read Reuben O'D. Askew's "The Golden Age Of Florida Politics and A Most Dishonorable Court" by Martin Dyckman.

