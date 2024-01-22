Florida's News in 90: DeSantis drops, no Ziegler rape charge and right whales are back
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com
Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ends presidential campaign, endorses Trump
Former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler won't be charged with rape
It’s right whale season in Florida. Here are the best places to see one off the shore
Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today
Support local journalism. Subscribe today.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida NI90: DeSantis drops, no Ziegler rape charge & right whales