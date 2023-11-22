Florida's News in 90: Gaetz approval rating, DeSantis travel and SpaceX success

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your local USA Today Florida Network news site.

Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:

Matt Gaetz at 21% approval rating in Florida, poll says

New state law shielding DeSantis travel records violates state constitution, lawsuit says

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch early Wednesday morning marks 65th this year from Cape Canaveral

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Gaetz approval rating, DeSantis travel and SpaceX success: NI90