Florida's News in 90: Teen labor rules, Medicaid expansion and best retiree states
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your local newssite.
Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:
2024 Session: Florida House passes bill that allows teens to work over 40 hours a week
With Florida GOP leaders refusing Medicaid expansion, ballot effort launched
It may surprise you where Florida ranks on a recent study of best states to retire.
Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today
Support local journalism. Subscribe today.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida teen labor rules, Medicaid expansion & retiree states NI90