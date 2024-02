Florida's News in 90: Trump in court, extreme weather and cruise passengers assault

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your local USA Today Florida Network news site.

Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:

Trump in Fort Pierce live updates: Crowd awaits his exit from courthouse; could be hours

Tornado watches issued for several Florida counties as another cold front moves through

2 women on cruise out of Florida reported being drugged, raped in Bahamas. What we know

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida's NI90: Trump in court, extreme weather & cruise passengers