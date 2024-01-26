How Florida's Old Capitol was saved and became a part of Tallahassee's history | TLH 200

On Monroe Street, behind tall oaks, sits a building that looks frozen in time: 1902 to be exact.

During Florida Gov. Reuben Askew’s tenure, the Historic Capitol got a $6.5 million facelift in 1978 as part of a movement to preserve a “symbol of Florida’s heritage.” Some of the biggest names in Florida politics at the time, like Secretary of State Bruce Smathers and then-Florida House Representative Bill Nelson advocated to save the old building.

The renovation to its 1902 status was another way to prevent moving the state’s capital to another city, like Orlando or Miami – a suggestion that has been made countless times in Tallahassee’s history.

Askew and then-Tallahassee Democrat Editor Malcolm Johnson, two men with an appreciation for history, nonetheless viewed the old 1845 building as an anachronism, wrote Gerald Ensley in a July 5, 2006 column.

“Fortunately, more passionate hearts prevailed,” Ensley wrote.

There were no blueprints to look back on when demolition started in 1978, and legislators began taking chandeliers, rostrums, chairs, desks, flagpoles and even antique wainscoting from the Old Capitol. It took a failed lawsuit and some shaming for lawmakers to return the goods, Ensley wrote.

The architectural firm of Herschel Shepard and Associates worked with historians from the Division of History, Archives and Records Management at the Department of State to figure out how it looked on the inside, said Rachel Porter, director of research and programming at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum.

There was even an old-school crowd-sourcing campaign in the newspaper for interior photos, she said.

The carpet had to be designed based on a single photo analyzed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. The restoration of the interior stained glass dome was extensive – historians had to put the broken fragments together, like a puzzle, to find out what it looked like.

“I believe the most interesting piece of history is the building itself,” Porter said. “Over the past 178 years, so much has happened at this site that we are able to draw upon to showcase all of Florida’s political history. It is also a rich story of how preservation happens.”

There is plenty of lore about the Historic Capitol. As far as Porter can tell, it’s not haunted. But weird things have happened, she said.

“The scariest thing that used to happen at night was legislators discovering they had access to the building and sneaking in constituents late at night,” she said. “That would frighten our night janitor who usually stayed into the early morning. That has been locked down in recent years and only authorized staff have access.”

The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is open 363 days a year, and admission is free. For more information, visit www.flhistoriccapitol.gov.

This article is part of TLH 200: the Gerald Ensley Bicentennial Memorial Project. Throughout our city's 200th birthday, we'll be drawing on the Tallahassee Democrat columnist and historian's research as we re-examine Tallahassee history. Read more at tallahassee.com/tlh200. Email us topic suggestions at news@tallahassee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: How Florida's Old Capitol was saved and became Tallahassee history