Florida's second back-to-school tax-free weekend is happening now. What to know

Florida’s second back-to-school tax-free holiday started on Monday, offering Floridians savings through tax exemptions on thousands of school-related goods like specific clothing, footwear, accessories, school supplies, learning aids and more.

This is the first time the state has run two back-to-school sales tax holidays, part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $2.7 billion tax relief package.

This second sales tax holiday for back-to-school products will run until Jan. 14. All the details can be found below.

Florida residents can also take advantage of three other extended tax holidays until June 30. Here’s what to know.

When is the next tax-free weekend in Florida?

Florida has a few tax-free weekends throughout the year that coincide with the beginning of hurricane season and the beginning of the school year.

The next tax-free weekend in Florida is its second back-to-school sales tax holiday, which runs for two weeks, from Jan. 1-14.

What’s included in Florida’s back-to-school tax-free holiday?

Florida offers an extensive list of tax-free items, which it conveniently lays out for shoppers. Here’s a look:

Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use having a sales price of $1,500 or less:

Personal computers include:

Electronic book readers

Laptops

Desktops

Handhelds

Tablets

Tower computers

Personal computer-related accessories include:

Keyboards

Mice

Personal digital assistants

Monitors

Other peripheral devices

Modems

Routers

Nonrecreational software, regardless of whether the accessories are used in association with a personal computer base unit

Items having a sales price of $100 or less per item:

Wallets or bags, including

Handbags

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Diaper bags

Clothing

Any article of apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body, excluding watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas and handkerchiefs

All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades and skates

School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item:

Pens

Pencils

Erasers

Crayons

Notebooks

Notebook filler paper

Legal pads

Binders

Lunch boxes

Construction paper

Markers

Folders

Posterboard

Composition books

Poster paper

Scissors

Cellophane tape

Glue or paste

Rulers

Computer disks

Staplers

Staples used to secure paper products

Protractors

Compasses

Calculators

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:

Flashcards or other learning cards

Matching or other memory games

Puzzle books and search-and-find books

Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills

Stacking or nesting block sets

Florida Energy Star sales tax holiday

The tax relief package includes a one-year sales tax exemption on Energy Star appliances until June 30. During this time, tax will not be collected on the retail sale of eligible new Energy Star appliances for noncommercial use; renting new Energy Star appliances does not qualify for the exemption.

Eligible items include:

A clothes dryer with a sales price of $1,500 or less

A refrigerator or combination of refrigerator/freezer with a sales price of $4,500 or less

A washing machine with a sales price of $1,500 or less

A water heater with a sales price of $1,500 or less

Florida gas stove sales tax holiday

Consumers can purchase qualifying gas ranges and cooktops until June 30. During this time, tax will not be collected on the retail sale of qualifying items; the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any qualifying items.

Qualifying gas ranges and cooktops include any gas range or cooktop fueled by combustible gas, not including outdoor gas grills, camping stoves or other portable stoves.

Florida home hardening sales tax exemption

Florida’s two-year home hardening sales tax exemption program has been going strong since July 1, 2022, but is slated to end on June 30. During the holiday, home hardening items can be purchased tax-free. Here are the qualifying items:

Impact-resistant windows

Impact-resistant doors

Impact-resistant garage doors

To qualify, these items must be labeled as impact-resistant and have an impact-resistant rating.

