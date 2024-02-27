Florida's 'Self Defense' against bears bill passes another hurdle

Just four years ago, Florida made it tougher to kill a bear — for their gallbladders or any other reason. Now a bill that some fear will mean "open season" on Florida black bears has reached a critical stage, triggering concerns from conservationists that the state's estimated 4,000 black bears will soon again be back in the crosshairs.

Critics of the bill say most conflicts with bears can be prevented, if we'd just mind our garbage.

What happened?

On Feb. 15, Florida's proposed “Self Defense Act” (House Bill 87/Senate Bill 632) passed 88-29 in the Florida House, and on Feb. 21 passed 24-12 in the Florida Senate.

What does the bill allow?

It allows lethal force to kill a bear without a permit or authorization if the person "reasonably believed that his or her action was necessary to avoid an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to himself or herself or another, an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to a pet, or substantial damage to a dwelling .. "

Whoever kills a bear would not subject to any administrative, civil, or criminal penalties. They would have to notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours and still may not "possess, sell, or dispose" the dead bear or its parts, the legislative staff analysis of the bill says. FWC would have to dispose of the bear.

More: Do bears live in Florida? Yes, black bears and people frequently cross paths

What happens next?

The bill goes to a legislative committee to reconcile any differences between the Senate and House versions. If the committee agrees on a final version, both chambers will vote on the bill again soon. If approved and signed by the Governor, the law would take effect July 1.

What's the law now?

In 2020, Florida strengthened penalties for poaching bears, over concerns that they were being killed for their gallbladders. That bill (HB 327) made it a first-degree misdemeanor to kill a bear or possess a freshly killed bear during a closed season, up from a second-degree misdemeanor. Violators forfeit FWC licenses and a subsequent offense would make them permanently ineligible for any commission license or permit. Fines range up to $5,000, for the most serious offences, such as sale of illegally killed bears.

Why are black bears poached for their gallbladders?

Bear bile, secreted by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, can bring in hundreds to thousands of dollars on the black market, where it's promoted as a cure for many ills.

What is the nature of bear 'encounters' in Florida?

Florida only records a few human and/or dog bear "encounters" per year. Of 40 recorded bear encounters since 2016, almost two thirds (26) involved dogs, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Most injuries were listed as "minor" or "moderate."

(See chart at bottom of this story for details of bear encounters in Florida)

How did Brevard representatives vote on this bear bill?

They all voted "yes:" House Representatives Thad Altman; Randy Fine, Tyler Sirois, Robert A. "Robbie" Brackett, and Chase Tramont; and Senators Debbie Mayfield and Tom Wright.

The bill, House Bill 87, was proposed by Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, and cosponsored by Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, in the Senate.

Would the bill mean people can bait for bears?

No. The act does not apply if a person lures a bear with food or attractants for an illegal purpose, including training dogs to hunt bears, or provokes a bear to incite attack," the staff analysis says.

In 2015, the Legislature increased the penalties for repeatedly feeding bears and certain other wildlife. People are still not allowed to possess, sell, or dispose of the dead bear or its parts.

Is bear hunting allowed in Florida?

Not at this time. The most recent bear hunt happened in October 2015, during which FWC authorized four of the seven bear management areas to be opened to limited bear hunting but has been closed since that time.

How many black bears remain in Florida?

Due to loss of habitat and hunting, the black bear population dipped to 300-500 bears in the 1970s. As a result, Florida classified the Florida black bear as a threatened species in 1974.

Now estimates of black bears top 4,000 individuals.

Are black bears listed as endangered or threatened?

No. After more than three decades of strict statewide protection and management, FWC determined that bears are no longer at high risk of extinction. As a result, they were removed from the state threatened species list in 2012.

What should I do if someone's feeding or attracting bears?

Call FWC on the Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-3922.

Where can I learn more about black bears?

Visit FWC's website at myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/bear.

Here are the 40 bear 'encounters' in Florida since 2006:

In May 2020, zookeeper Sidnee Mellor bonds with Cheyenne, a Florida black bear brought to the zoo after it was determined that the bear could not be released into the wild. A bill working its way through the Florida Legislature would make it legal to kill a black bear in self-defense.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 'Self Defense' against bears act passes another hurdle