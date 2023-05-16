Florida's sexual assault kit tracking database now available statewide. What to know

A sexual assault kit tracking database is officially available to survivors throughout the state and ahead of the July 1 deadline, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The database, FL Track-Kit, was launched in June 2022 as a pilot program based on Gail's Law, which passed in 2021.

What is FL Track-Kit?

When a sex crime is reported, the survivor may be examined by a registered nurse or doctor who will conduct an exam, which includes checking for injuries and collecting evidence.

A person undergoing an examination has the right to keep the exam confidential and have an advocate from a certified rape crisis center present, according to state law. The person may also say no to any part of the exam at any point.

The kit must be submitted to a crime lab within 30 days and tested within 120 days.

FDLE's database is a statewide online tracking system in which sexual-assault survivors are able to monitor where their kit is and the status of its processing.

Survivors may also decide whether or not they want to be notified if a DNA match for a possible suspect is found in connection to their kit, FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said in a news release Thursday.

State had significant backlog of untested rape kits

At the beginning of 2016, FDLE released a study that revealed there were at least 13,000 untested kits statewide.

As a result, the state legislature in 2016 approved funding to go toward eliminating the backlog of untested cases. The Attorney General's Office also worked at that time with state lawmakers, assault survivors, prosecutors and law enforcement to secure $2.3 million to go toward more testing, higher wages for lab analysts and new and upgraded equipment.

Over the next three years, more than 8,000 kits in the backlog were processed, resulting in over 1,800 hits in the Combined DNA Index System, more commonly known as CODIS.

With CODIS, law enforcement agencies are able to electronically compare DNA profiles, potentially linking crimes and known offenders, according to FDLE.

Crime scene tape

What is Gail's Law?

The bill, HB 673, dubbed Gail's Law, was signed into law in 2021 with unanimous support from the Legislature.

The law required that FDLE create a statewide tracking system for sexual-assault evidence kits, so that survivors could follow it from the point of collection through the justice system.

The bill built upon existing law requiring law enforcement agencies to submit kits from reporting survivors for testing in a crime lab within 30 days and complete the testing within 120 days.

The bill was named after Gail Gardner.

Gardner was sexually assaulted in 1988, and the kit connected to her case sat untested for more than 30 years.

Once her kit was tested, Gardner learned her attacker, George Girtman, was a serial rapist serving a life sentence.

Girtman was nicknamed the "Malibu Rapist" following a string of sexual batteries in the '80s and '90s in the Malibu Homes neighborhood in Orlando, crimes for which he was sentenced to life.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Sexual assault kits now tracked statewide in Florida. What to know