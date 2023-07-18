FloridaWest hires new CEO credited with bringing 100,000 jobs to Alabama

FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance announced its new CEO who has more than 40 years of experience working in economic development in Alabama.

The economic development organization announced Tuesday that Brian Hilson is its new CEO.

Hilson has previously served as the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville/Madison County, president and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, and executive director of the Japan-America Society of Alabama.

Former FloridaWest CEO Scott Luth announced he was leaving the organization in Febuary.

FloridaWest's announcement said that Hilson's efforts in Alabama resulted in more than 100,000 new jobs and more than $3 billion in investment.

"Brian comes with significant wins in Alabama, a close competitor for business recruitment," FloridaWest Board Chairman Rick Byars said in a press release. "His leadership helped lure Toyota and three Mercedes facilities, which resulted in $2.3 billion in investment and 2,700 jobs. These are just two highlights of dozens of economic development successes under his leadership. We’re excited to get Brian on board and engaged in the community."

In the press release, Hilson said Pensacola and Escambia County have an impressive track record in recruiting business to the area.

"The community has much to offer growing businesses as well as people who want to live and work here," Hilson said. "We have excellent leadership already in place, not only at the EDA but throughout the community and Gulf Coast region, and my hope is that we will work closely together to bring more economic prosperity to the region resulting in better opportunities and an improved quality of life for all citizens."

Hilson will start his new job on Aug. 1.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: FloridaWest names new CEO Brian Hilson of Alabama