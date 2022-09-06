These Floridians are angry about their voting fraud arrests. Watch what they have to say

Leo Grant Jr., a former felon who has stayed out of prison since completing his sentence 18 years ago, says he was shocked and angry when deputies showed up at his door and threw him in jail for the crime of voting.

Grant was one of 20 former felons issued voter registration cards who used them to vote, only to then be busted by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election fraud police force.

He and Robert Simpson, who is also facing voter fraud charges, spoke to the Miami Herald in this video.

Their arrests illustrate how the governor is focusing on individual voters who break the law — perhaps unknowingly — while ignoring sophisticated “ghost candidate” schemes that have helped his party retain control of the Florida Senate and straw donor set-ups, including one that poured $25,000 into his 2018 campaign.